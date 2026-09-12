PM Modi, Putin And Xi Hold Hands At BRICS Summit; Send Strong Unity Message

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi, Putin, Xi showed unity at the BRICS Summit.

Xi's visit followed recent India-China border tensions, thawing now.

BRICS adopted New Delhi Declaration condemning unilateral measures, trade issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were seen holding hands at the BRICS Summit in New Delhi on Saturday, in a striking display of camaraderie among the three leaders.

The moment comes as India hosts the two-day BRICS Summit amid heightened geopolitical tensions, adding significance to the public show of unity between the leaders.

BRICS Summit 2026 gets underway in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/WN7YWi5bTg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 12, 2026

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PM Modi, Putin And Xi Share Another Warm Moment

The latest display of bonhomie follows a similar moment involving the three leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek earlier this month.

Xi is in India after seven years, with his last visit coming in 2019 for an informal summit with PM Modi. That visit took place months before the 2020 India-China border standoff, after which bilateral ties fell to their lowest point since the 1962 war.

However, relations have shown signs of a thaw in recent years. In October 2024, India and China reached an understanding on the disengagement of troops from all “friction points” in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Putin, Xi And PM Modi At BRICS Summit

Putin, meanwhile, last visited India in December 2025 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

The two-day BRICS Summit is being held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. It has brought together leaders and senior representatives from several member and partner countries, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

BRICS Adopts New Delhi Declaration

The BRICS countries unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration on Saturday, the first day of the summit, with PM Modi announcing that no member had raised any objection.

The joint statement condemned “unilateral coercive measures which are contrary to international law” and expressed concern over growing risks of nuclear danger and conflict.

Also read: BRICS Bloc Agrees On Joint Declaration To Condemn Unilateral War Without Naming Any Nation: Report

The declaration also stressed the need to maintain smooth global trade, supply chains and energy flows. It voiced serious concern over rising unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures, saying they distort trade and are inconsistent with World Trade Organisation rules.