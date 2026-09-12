India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsWorldXi Jinping In India With Cai Qi For BRICS Summit: Who Is China’s Powerful No. 2 Leader?

Xi Jinping In India With Cai Qi For BRICS Summit: Who Is China’s Powerful No. 2 Leader?

Xi Jinping has arrived in India for the BRICS Summit with Cai Qi, China’s powerful No. 2 leader, on his first India visit. Their close ties span decades as China sends a 400-member delegation.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 12 Sep 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Xi Jinping arrived in India for the BRICS Summit.
  • Xi's closest aide Cai Qi accompanied him to India.
  • Cai Qi considered China's second most powerful leader.
  • Large delegation indicates importance for improving bilateral ties.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in India to attend the BRICS Summit. Accompanying him is Cai Qi, considered China’s second-most powerful leader. This is Cai Qi’s first visit to India.

Also read: BRICS Bloc Agrees On Joint Declaration To Condemn Unilateral War Without Naming Any Nation: Report

Who Is Cai Qi?

Cai Qi is a member of the Communist Party of China’s Politburo Standing Committee and heads the party’s General Office. He is considered one of President Xi Jinping’s closest aides.

The Politburo Standing Committee has seven members, including Xi Jinping, with Cai Qi ranked fifth. He joined the committee four years ago. In the official hierarchy, he comes after the Chinese president, premier, chairman of the National People’s Congress and the country’s top political theorist.

Although Cai Qi is officially ranked fifth in the committee, he is widely regarded as China’s No. 2 leader because of his close ties to Xi Jinping. He is often described as Xi’s “eyes and ears”.

Xi Jinping And Cai Qi Have Worked Together For Years

Xi Jinping and Cai Qi’s administrative association began in 1985 in Fujian province. At the time, Xi was a local official there, while Cai Qi was a resident of the region and worked as a junior official.

The two developed a deep relationship of trust during nearly 15 years of working together. Their association remained strong even after Xi was transferred to neighbouring Zhejiang province, with Cai Qi also moving there.

China’s Large Delegation To India

China is bringing a large delegation of around 400 people to India for the BRICS Summit and bilateral talks with India. This would be significantly larger than the delegation that accompanied Xi Jinping in 2019, when fewer than 200 officials travelled with him.

Also Read: ‘Look Forward To Constructive Discussions’: India Ahead Of Modi-Xi Talks On BRICS Sidelines

Seven years later, Xi’s expected visit to India is considered important for efforts to improve ties between the two countries following the 2020 border clashes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Cai Qi, and why is his visit significant?

Cai Qi is a member of the Communist Party of China’s Politburo Standing Committee and heads its General Office. He is considered President Xi Jinping’s closest aide and is widely regarded as China's No. 2 leader, making this his first visit to India notable.

What is the relationship between Xi Jinping and Cai Qi?

Xi Jinping and Cai Qi have a long-standing administrative association that began in 1985 in Fujian province. They developed a deep relationship of trust over nearly 15 years of working together.

What is the purpose of President Xi Jinping's visit to India?

President Xi Jinping is visiting India to attend the BRICS Summit. This visit is also considered important for efforts to improve ties between the two countries following the 2020 border clashes.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 12 Sep 2026 04:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Xi Jinping INDIA BRICS Summit 2026 Cai Qi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
No Cap With Megha Prasad: Putin In Delhi, Why India-Russia Ties Are About More Than The Su-57
No Cap With Megha Prasad: Putin In Delhi, Why India-Russia Ties Are About More Than The Su-57
World
Over 40 Injured After Train Derails In Northern France
Over 40 Injured After Train Derails In Northern France
World
PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim At BRICS Summit
PM Modi Holds Bilateral Meeting With Malaysia PM Anwar Ibrahim At BRICS Summit
World
PM Modi To Hold 5 Bilateral Meetings On BRICS Day 1; Xi Meet At 5:45 PM
PM Modi To Hold 5 Bilateral Meetings On BRICS Day 1; Xi Meet At 5:45 PM
Advertisement

Videos

BRICS SUMMIT: Xi Jinping Arrives in India After 7 Years, Global Focus on Delhi
INDIA-CHINA FLIGHTS: China Southern to Resume Direct Flights to New Delhi After 6 Years
XI JINPING INDIA VISIT: Chinese President Arrives in Delhi After 7 Years
BRICS SUMMIT: PM Modi’s Packed Schedule, Xi Jinping Meet at 5:45 PM
INDIA-CHINA RELATIONS: India to Engage with China, But Trust Remains a Challenge
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget