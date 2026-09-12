Xi Jinping In India With Cai Qi For BRICS Summit: Who Is China’s Powerful No. 2 Leader?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Xi Jinping arrived in India for the BRICS Summit.

Xi's closest aide Cai Qi accompanied him to India.

Cai Qi considered China's second most powerful leader.

Large delegation indicates importance for improving bilateral ties.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in India to attend the BRICS Summit. Accompanying him is Cai Qi, considered China’s second-most powerful leader. This is Cai Qi’s first visit to India.

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Who Is Cai Qi?

Cai Qi is a member of the Communist Party of China’s Politburo Standing Committee and heads the party’s General Office. He is considered one of President Xi Jinping’s closest aides.

The Politburo Standing Committee has seven members, including Xi Jinping, with Cai Qi ranked fifth. He joined the committee four years ago. In the official hierarchy, he comes after the Chinese president, premier, chairman of the National People’s Congress and the country’s top political theorist.

Although Cai Qi is officially ranked fifth in the committee, he is widely regarded as China’s No. 2 leader because of his close ties to Xi Jinping. He is often described as Xi’s “eyes and ears”.

Xi Jinping And Cai Qi Have Worked Together For Years

Xi Jinping and Cai Qi’s administrative association began in 1985 in Fujian province. At the time, Xi was a local official there, while Cai Qi was a resident of the region and worked as a junior official.

The two developed a deep relationship of trust during nearly 15 years of working together. Their association remained strong even after Xi was transferred to neighbouring Zhejiang province, with Cai Qi also moving there.

China’s Large Delegation To India

China is bringing a large delegation of around 400 people to India for the BRICS Summit and bilateral talks with India. This would be significantly larger than the delegation that accompanied Xi Jinping in 2019, when fewer than 200 officials travelled with him.

Also Read: ‘Look Forward To Constructive Discussions’: India Ahead Of Modi-Xi Talks On BRICS Sidelines

Seven years later, Xi’s expected visit to India is considered important for efforts to improve ties between the two countries following the 2020 border clashes.