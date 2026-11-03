ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaComplaint Filed Against AISA President Neha Bora Over Remarks On Temple Priests

Complaint Filed Against AISA President Neha Bora Over Remarks On Temple Priests

The complainant has alleged that Bora's remarks, which purportedly make sweeping statements about priests raping women in temples, could tarnish the image of the religious community.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 10:12 PM (IST)

A police complaint has been filed against AISA President Neha Bora over her alleged remarks about temple priests. The complaint was submitted by Amita Sachdeva, a Delhi High Court lawyer, to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Parliament Street police station in New Delhi.

The complainant has alleged that Bora's remarks, which purportedly make sweeping statements about priests raping women in temples, could tarnish the image of the religious community. She has also expressed concern that such statements could fuel animosity between two communities and disrupt social harmony.

The complaint states that while freedom of expression is a constitutional right, it is not unlimited. Sachdeva has sought an investigation into the alleged remarks and demanded that action be taken in accordance with the law.

Neha Bora's Old Statement Circulates On Social Media

The complaint comes as an old statement allegedly made by Neha Bora is circulating on social media. The BJP has targeted the Congress over the remarks, with party national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claiming that Bora is inspired by Rahul Gandhi.

Bhandari said the statement exposes what he described as the anti-Hindu mentality prevalent across Rahul Gandhi's ecosystem.

VHP Leader Compares Neha Bora's Views With Rahul Gandhi's

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Joint Secretary Surendra Jain also criticised Bora and Rahul Gandhi over the alleged remarks.

"Neha Bora is not the name of a person, it is the name of those anarchist elements who do not want to see India's strength. They want India's disintegration. That is why sometimes they talk about separating the North East from India, sometimes they say that Jammu and Kashmir is not a part of India. Unfortunately, Rahul Gandhi is promoting such people as his poster girls. Neha Bora and Rahul Gandhi have similar thoughts, only their voices are different," Jain said.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 03 Nov 2026 10:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Neha Bora Complaint Filed Against AISA President Neha Bora Remarks On Temple Priests
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Ready To Discuss Every Issue': Amit Shah's Message To Opposition Ahead Of Parliament Session
Amit Shah Says Government Ready To Discuss All Issues, Including SIR, In Parliament
India
‘Daro Mat’: Rahul Gandhi Again Renews Challenge To PM Modi; Amit Shah Says 'Come For Debate'
‘24 Hours Since I Challenged You’: Rahul Gandhi Again Dares PM Modi To Open Debate
India
Cyclone Murasu To Weaken Into Deep Depression By Midnight, IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert
Cyclone Murasu To Weaken Into Deep Depression By Midnight, IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert
India
Supreme Court Rejects Abhishek Banerjee's Plea Against Media Trial, Asks Him To Approach Calcutta HC
Supreme Court Rejects Abhishek Banerjee's Plea Against Media Trial
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Counterattack: Party Launches ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ March In UP
Diwali Crackdown: Authorities Intensify Raids Against Sweet Adulteration Across Four Cities
FDA Crackdown: 1,188 Kg Of Suspected Adulterated Motichoor Laddoos Seized In Pune
ED Action: Azam Khan's Jauhar University Case Moves Towards Chargesheet
Nepal Tragedy: Helicopter Collision Near Everest Claims Indian Tourist's Life
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget