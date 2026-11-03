Complaint Filed Against AISA President Neha Bora Over Remarks On Temple Priests

A police complaint has been filed against AISA President Neha Bora over her alleged remarks about temple priests. The complaint was submitted by Amita Sachdeva, a Delhi High Court lawyer, to the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Parliament Street police station in New Delhi.

The complainant has alleged that Bora's remarks, which purportedly make sweeping statements about priests raping women in temples, could tarnish the image of the religious community. She has also expressed concern that such statements could fuel animosity between two communities and disrupt social harmony.

The complaint states that while freedom of expression is a constitutional right, it is not unlimited. Sachdeva has sought an investigation into the alleged remarks and demanded that action be taken in accordance with the law.

Neha Bora's Old Statement Circulates On Social Media

The complaint comes as an old statement allegedly made by Neha Bora is circulating on social media. The BJP has targeted the Congress over the remarks, with party national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari claiming that Bora is inspired by Rahul Gandhi.

Bhandari said the statement exposes what he described as the anti-Hindu mentality prevalent across Rahul Gandhi's ecosystem.

VHP Leader Compares Neha Bora's Views With Rahul Gandhi's

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Joint Secretary Surendra Jain also criticised Bora and Rahul Gandhi over the alleged remarks.

"Neha Bora is not the name of a person, it is the name of those anarchist elements who do not want to see India's strength. They want India's disintegration. That is why sometimes they talk about separating the North East from India, sometimes they say that Jammu and Kashmir is not a part of India. Unfortunately, Rahul Gandhi is promoting such people as his poster girls. Neha Bora and Rahul Gandhi have similar thoughts, only their voices are different," Jain said.