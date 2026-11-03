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English NewsCitiesGurugram Police Seize 586 Kg Of Illegal Firecrackers Ahead Of Diwali, One Arrested

Gurugram Police Seize 586 Kg Of Illegal Firecrackers Ahead Of Diwali, One Arrested

Gurugram police seized 586 kg of illegal firecrackers in Badshahpur ahead of Diwali and arrested a shopkeeper. They are probing the source of the crackers and possible links to others.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 11:25 PM (IST)

Gurugram: More than 580 kilograms of illegal firecrackers were seized in Badshahpur area of Gurugram ahead of Diwali, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of CM's flying squad and local police conducted a raid in RR Colony on Monday evening and seized the crackers, they said, adding a man was also nabbed in connection with the case.

An FIR was registered at Badshahpur police station, the police said.

During the raid, the team seized a total of 586 kilograms of firecrackers, they said, adding the accused, Rajkumar, was arrested for allegedly illegally selling firecrackers from a shop located on a plot in the area.

Following a complaint filed by head constable Seema, a case has been registered against Rajkumar under relevant sections of the BNS and the Indian Explosives Act.

A senior police officer said that they are now investigating from where the accused procured the firecrackers and whether others are also involved in this illegal trade.

The sale and storage of traditional firecrackers are banned in Delhi-NCR due to air pollution. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Nov 2026 11:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gurugram Diwali 2026 Badshahpur
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