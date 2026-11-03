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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Calls US Strikes On Iran’s Qeshm Island ‘Minor’, Says ‘It Wasn’t War’

Trump Calls US Strikes On Iran’s Qeshm Island ‘Minor’, Says ‘It Wasn’t War’

Trump claims US struck an Iranian anti-aircraft facility after monitoring it for two months, as Tehran warns of a 'crushing response' to further attacks.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iran links Strait reopening to US meeting seven conditions.

US President Donald Trump has claimed that American forces monitored an Iranian anti-aircraft facility for two months before striking it shortly after its completion, describing the operation as a successful attack. His remarks came amid reports of US strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island and renewed tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Trump Details US Strike

Speaking to Fox News, Trump said the US had been watching an Iranian anti-aircraft facility for the past two months before launching an attack. Trump also indicated that US funding for Israel would be cut by the end of this year. Meanwhile, Iran has warned of retaliation against any further military action.

“As soon as it was completed, we hit it last night very nicely,” he said.

Also Read: US Midterm Elections 2026: When Will Results Be Declared, How Are Votes Counted? Explained

Iran Warns Of ‘Crushing Response’

Iran's negotiating team spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said no new agreement had been reached during the latest exchange of peace proposals with Washington.

Speaking through the state-run IRNA news agency, Baghaei said discussions with the US were continuing through mediators but expressed doubts about Washington's commitment to diplomacy.

“Past experiences close the door on any optimism regarding America's seriousness in diplomacy,” he said.

Baghaei added that Tehran was prepared to defend itself and deliver a “crushing response” to any attack. However, he maintained that Iran remained open to diplomatic efforts to protect its interests and secure the region.

Iran's Conditions

Iran's top security official Mohsen Rezaei said Washington must explicitly address Tehran's seven conditions before the Strait of Hormuz could be fully reopened.

In a post on X, Rezaei said the US response to Iran's rights and demands had not been convincing.

He added that the waterway would only be fully reopened if Washington addressed all seven conditions and acted upon them.

Meanwhile, mediation efforts led by Qatar are continuing to prevent a return to full-scale conflict between Iran and the US.

Also Read: Iran Issues Nuclear Blast Survival Instructions Amid Fears Of Possible US Strike On Tehran: Report

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 09:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz TRUMP US Iran War Live News US Iran War Live News Update
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