ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaGurugram inmate dies in hospital after falling ill in jail

Gurugram inmate dies in hospital after falling ill in jail

Gurugram, Nov 3 (PTI): An inmate lodged in Gurugram's Bhondsi Jail on charges of murdering his father died while undergoing medical treatment, police said on Tuesda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 12:07 AM (IST)

Gurugram, Nov 3 (PTI): An inmate lodged in Gurugram's Bhondsi Jail on charges of murdering his father died while undergoing medical treatment, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as 46-year-old Rishabh Mehta. He had been ill for several days, and on Monday night, he was referred to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, where doctors declared him dead following an examination.

According to police, Rishabh had stabbed his father, Sushil Mehta, to death in the Lakshmi Garden area in 2019.

The investigation revealed that Rishabh was suffering from mental health issues. He harboured a delusion that his parents loved his younger brother Mayank more than they loved him and were performing black magic on him.

Over this issue, he attacked his father multiple times with a knife. Sushil Mehta died on the spot after being struck in the neck with the knife. He also attacked and injured his mother, Chander Mehta and his brother when they tried to intervene.

An FIR was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station, and the accused Rishabh was arrested and sent to jail. Since then, he had been lodged in Bhondsi Jail, police said.

According to the police, Rishabh's condition suddenly deteriorated around 10 am on Monday. After receiving initial treatment at the jail hospital, he was shifted to the Civil Hospital, where he passed away.

On Tuesday, a medical board conducted a post-mortem examination of the body under the supervision of a magistrate.

A senior police officer said that the actual cause of death will only be determined once the post-mortem report is received. PTI COR AMJ

AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Nov 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 04 November 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Complaint Filed Against AISA President Neha Bora Over Remarks On Temple Priests
Complaint Filed Against Neha Bora Over Remarks On Temple Priests
India
Air India Reroutes More Europe, US Flights Via Mumbai Amid Pakistan Airspace Ban
Air India Reroutes More Europe, US Flights Via Mumbai Amid Pakistan Airspace Ban
India
'Ready To Discuss Every Issue': Amit Shah's Message To Opposition Ahead Of Parliament Session
Amit Shah Says Government Ready To Discuss All Issues, Including SIR, In Parliament
India
‘Daro Mat’: Rahul Gandhi Again Renews Challenge To PM Modi; Amit Shah Says 'Come For Debate'
‘24 Hours Since I Challenged You’: Rahul Gandhi Again Dares PM Modi To Open Debate
Advertisement

Videos

BJP Counterattack: Party Launches ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ March In UP
Diwali Crackdown: Authorities Intensify Raids Against Sweet Adulteration Across Four Cities
FDA Crackdown: 1,188 Kg Of Suspected Adulterated Motichoor Laddoos Seized In Pune
ED Action: Azam Khan's Jauhar University Case Moves Towards Chargesheet
Nepal Tragedy: Helicopter Collision Near Everest Claims Indian Tourist's Life
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget