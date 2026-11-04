Gurugram inmate dies in hospital after falling ill in jail

Gurugram, Nov 3 (PTI): An inmate lodged in Gurugram's Bhondsi Jail on charges of murdering his father died while undergoing medical treatment, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as 46-year-old Rishabh Mehta. He had been ill for several days, and on Monday night, he was referred to the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, where doctors declared him dead following an examination.

According to police, Rishabh had stabbed his father, Sushil Mehta, to death in the Lakshmi Garden area in 2019.

The investigation revealed that Rishabh was suffering from mental health issues. He harboured a delusion that his parents loved his younger brother Mayank more than they loved him and were performing black magic on him.

Over this issue, he attacked his father multiple times with a knife. Sushil Mehta died on the spot after being struck in the neck with the knife. He also attacked and injured his mother, Chander Mehta and his brother when they tried to intervene.

An FIR was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station, and the accused Rishabh was arrested and sent to jail. Since then, he had been lodged in Bhondsi Jail, police said.

According to the police, Rishabh's condition suddenly deteriorated around 10 am on Monday. After receiving initial treatment at the jail hospital, he was shifted to the Civil Hospital, where he passed away.

On Tuesday, a medical board conducted a post-mortem examination of the body under the supervision of a magistrate.

A senior police officer said that the actual cause of death will only be determined once the post-mortem report is received. PTI COR AMJ

AMJ

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