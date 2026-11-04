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English NewsNewsIndiaMP: Truck driver accused of killing SHO injured in police encounter

MP: Truck driver accused of killing SHO injured in police encounter

Indore, Nov 3 (PTI): The truck driver who allegedly ran over a station house officer in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district was seriously injured in an encounter on Tuesday night after he tried to escape from police custody, an official sai.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 12:30 AM (IST)

Indore, Nov 3 (PTI): The truck driver who allegedly ran over a station house officer in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district was seriously injured in an encounter on Tuesday night after he tried to escape from police custody, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Aditya Mishra told PTI that the truck driver, Gajendra alias Akku Rawat (28), who had been absconding since the alleged murder, was detained in Alirajpur district.

He said that while being brought to Dewas, the accused attempted to escape from police custody after snatching a revolver from a policeman in the Barotha police station area of the district.

"While trying to escape, he started firing at the policemen with the revolver," Mishra said.

The accused sustained a bullet injury in retaliatory action by the police, the SP said.

He said Gajendra was initially admitted to the intensive care unit of the Dewas district hospital and was later transferred to a hospital in Indore due to his critical condition.

According to an official account, Khategaon police station in-charge Dilip Puri, along with a police team, arrived on the Indore-Betul highway early Monday morning after receiving information about a consignment of illicit liquor being smuggled into Gujarat.

Puri stopped a truck carrying over 1,800 litres of liquor and attempted to question the driver, but the driver, in an attempt to escape the police, drove the truck onto a road divider. During the incident, the rear wheel of the vehicle ran over the station in-charge, killing him. PTI HWP MAS AMJ

AMJ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Nov 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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Latest News India News 04 November 2026
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