BJP Candidate B Gopalakrishnan's 'Hindu MLA’ Remark Triggers Controversy

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B Gopalakrishnan Controversial Remarks: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Guruvayur candidate, B Gopalakrishnan, has drawn criticism after remarks made in a video uploaded on social media sparked allegations of communal messaging ahead of the elections. Gopalakrishnan, who is also the state vice-president of the BJP, made the comments in a video shared on his Facebook account, triggering reactions from political opponents and prompting a formal complaint.

Controversial Remarks In Viral Video

In the said video clip, Gopalakrishnan is heard making an appeal centred on religious identity in the constituency.

“Neither the Left and the Right have fielded a Hindu MLA. Guruvayur is an international pilgrimage destination. Why hasn’t there been a Hindu MLA? For the past 50 years, this land of Guruvayur is in the hands of temple looters and those who oppose temples. I have been deputed by the Lord himself to release this land from the clutches of temple looters. You must join me,”

The remarks quickly circulated on social media, drawing attention due to their tone and references to religion in a politically sensitive context.

Following the circulation of the video, the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress party, lodged a complaint with the Thrissur police commissioner, according to reports.

Guruvayur’s Political & Religious Significance

The Guruvayur constituency holds significant religious importance, being home to the renowned Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple.

The temple is a major pilgrimage destination, and the presiding deity is popularly known as ‘Guruvayurappan’ in the local language.

The contest in the constituency features candidates from major political fronts, including the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF). Gopalakrishnan’s key rivals include NK Akbar of the CPI(M) and CH Rasheed of the IUML, both of whom belong to the Muslim community.

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