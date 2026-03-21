B Gopalakrishnan stated that neither the Left nor the Right have fielded a Hindu MLA and that Guruvayur has been in the hands of 'temple looters' and those who oppose temples for 50 years.
BJP Candidate B Gopalakrishnan's 'Hindu MLA’ Remark Triggers Controversy
BJP’s B Gopalakrishnan faces backlash for “Hindu MLA” remark in social media video, as KSU files complaint over alleged communal comments.
B Gopalakrishnan Controversial Remarks: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Guruvayur candidate, B Gopalakrishnan, has drawn criticism after remarks made in a video uploaded on social media sparked allegations of communal messaging ahead of the elections. Gopalakrishnan, who is also the state vice-president of the BJP, made the comments in a video shared on his Facebook account, triggering reactions from political opponents and prompting a formal complaint.
Controversial Remarks In Viral Video
In the said video clip, Gopalakrishnan is heard making an appeal centred on religious identity in the constituency.
“Neither the Left and the Right have fielded a Hindu MLA. Guruvayur is an international pilgrimage destination. Why hasn’t there been a Hindu MLA? For the past 50 years, this land of Guruvayur is in the hands of temple looters and those who oppose temples. I have been deputed by the Lord himself to release this land from the clutches of temple looters. You must join me,”
The remarks quickly circulated on social media, drawing attention due to their tone and references to religion in a politically sensitive context.
Following the circulation of the video, the Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress party, lodged a complaint with the Thrissur police commissioner, according to reports.
Guruvayur’s Political & Religious Significance
The Guruvayur constituency holds significant religious importance, being home to the renowned Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple.
The temple is a major pilgrimage destination, and the presiding deity is popularly known as ‘Guruvayurappan’ in the local language.
The contest in the constituency features candidates from major political fronts, including the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF). Gopalakrishnan’s key rivals include NK Akbar of the CPI(M) and CH Rasheed of the IUML, both of whom belong to the Muslim community.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the controversial remarks made by B Gopalakrishnan?
Why have B Gopalakrishnan's remarks caused controversy?
His remarks are seen as communal messaging ahead of elections, appealing to religious identity in a politically sensitive context.
Who filed a complaint against B Gopalakrishnan?
The Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress party, lodged a formal complaint with the Thrissur police commissioner.
What is the significance of the Guruvayur constituency?
Guruvayur is a significant religious destination, home to the famous Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple and its deity, 'Guruvayurappan'.