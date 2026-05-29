Ajit Doval Holds Talks With Russian Deputy PM At Moscow Security Forum

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, in Moscow on May 28, where the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation across key strategic sectors including defence, energy and space.

During the meeting, Doval and Manturov also exchanged views on regional and global developments, according to the information shared.

Focus On Defence, Energy And Space Ties

The discussions between the Indian and Russian sides covered ongoing cooperation in defence, energy, space and other areas of mutual interest.

The meeting comes amid continuing engagement between India and Russia on strategic and technological partnerships.

Visit To Russian Space Facilities

As part of the visit, the Russian side organised a tour of the National Space Center and the Roscosmos Joint Industry Information Centre for the Indian delegation.

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The visit highlighted cooperation and engagement in the space sector between the two countries.

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