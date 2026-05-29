Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAjit Doval Holds Talks With Russian Deputy PM At Moscow Security Forum

Ajit Doval Holds Talks With Russian Deputy PM At Moscow Security Forum

During the meeting, Doval and Manturov also exchanged views on regional and global developments, according to the information shared.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 May 2026 04:29 PM (IST)

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met Denis Manturov, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, in Moscow on May 28, where the two sides reviewed bilateral cooperation across key strategic sectors including defence, energy and space.

During the meeting, Doval and Manturov also exchanged views on regional and global developments, according to the information shared.

Focus On Defence, Energy And Space Ties

The discussions between the Indian and Russian sides covered ongoing cooperation in defence, energy, space and other areas of mutual interest.

The meeting comes amid continuing engagement between India and Russia on strategic and technological partnerships.

Visit To Russian Space Facilities

As part of the visit, the Russian side organised a tour of the National Space Center and the Roscosmos Joint Industry Information Centre for the Indian delegation.

ALSO READ: IMD Cuts 2026 Monsoon Forecast To 90% Of Average, Warns El Niño May Trigger Heatwaves & Rainfall Deficit

The visit highlighted cooperation and engagement in the space sector between the two countries.

ALSO READ: Child Marriage Persists In India Despite Laws, West Bengal Reports Highest Rate: Govt Data

Before You Go

Breaking: Pune Poison Liquor Case Sparks Violence After 13 Deaths, Liquor Shop Vandalised

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 May 2026 04:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Moscow Ajit Doval Breaking News ABP Live Strategic Talks Russian Deputy PM
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ajit Doval Holds Talks With Russian Deputy PM At Moscow Security Forum
Ajit Doval Holds Talks With Russian Deputy PM At Moscow Security Forum
India
IMD Cuts 2026 Monsoon Forecast To 90% Of Average, Warns El Niño May Trigger Heatwaves & Rainfall Deficit
IMD Cuts 2026 Monsoon Forecast To 90% Of Average, Warns El Niño May Trigger Heatwaves & Rainfall Deficit
India
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Shares Lunch With Auto Drivers In Delhi, Hears Concerns Over Rising Costs
Rahul Gandhi Shares Lunch With Auto Drivers In Delhi, Hears Concerns: WATCH
India
BJP Alleges ‘Insult’ To Governor As Kerala Assembly Skips Full Vande Mataram Rendition
BJP Alleges ‘Insult’ To Governor As Kerala Assembly Skips Full Vande Mataram Rendition
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Pune Poison Liquor Case Sparks Violence After 13 Deaths, Liquor Shop Vandalised
WILDFIRE ALERT: Forest Fires Spread Across J&K, Himachal & Uttarakhand Amid Rising Heatwave
GEOPOLITICAL TENSION: Bandar Abbas Strategic Hub in Focus Amid US–Iran Clash & Deal Claims
WEATHER SHIFT: Pre-Monsoon Showers Bring Relief, IMD Warns of Below-Normal Rainfall
POLITICAL REMARK: Yogi Adityanath Warns Mafia, Defines “4 Castes” in Mau Speech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget