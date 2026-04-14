Bihar CM Post, Home Department To Go To BJP; Assembly Speaker Yet To Be Decided: Sources

Bihar CM Resignation: The Bharatiya Janata Party will likely head the Bihar Chief Minister's post and the state's home department, sources told ABP Live. However, it is yet to be decided who will hold the post of the Bihar Assembly speaker.



This comes as Bihar is poised for a significant political transition on Tuesday, with Nitish Kumar, the state’s longest-serving chief minister, set to step aside, paving the way for the first-ever BJP-led government in the state.

Nitish Kumar Likely to Resign

Nitish Kumar, leader of the JD(U) and recently elected to the Rajya Sabha, is expected to submit his resignation following a final cabinet meeting scheduled for 11 AM.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary has arrived at the Chief Minister's residence to meet Nitish Kumar.

According to senior BJP leader and minister Dilip Jaiswal, the chief minister is constitutionally required to inform his cabinet of the decision to dissolve the government before meeting the governor.

Following Kumar’s resignation, the BJP, which is currently the largest party in the 243-member assembly with 89 MLAs, will convene a legislature party meeting around 3 PM at its state office to elect its leader. Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been appointed as the central observer for this process and is expected to be present.

NDA Holds Clear Majority

The NDA alliance in Bihar commands a strong majority with 202 MLAs, including 85 from JD(U), 19 from the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), five from the Hindustani Awam Morcha led by Jitan Ram Manjhi, and five from the Rashtriya Lok Morcha headed by Upendra Kushwaha.

All NDA legislators are scheduled to meet at 4 PM in the Central Hall of the state assembly to formally express support for the new leadership, after which they will stake claim to form the government before the governor.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who also holds the Home portfolio, is currently seen as a leading contender for the CM’s post. However, reports suggest that the central leadership could spring a surprise candidate, as seen in recent leadership selections in other states.