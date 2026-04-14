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HomeCitiesUP Increases Minimum Salary For Workers To Rs 13,690 After Protests Turn Violent In Noida

UP Increases Minimum Salary For Workers To Rs 13,690 After Protests Turn Violent In Noida

UP Wage Hike: The decision was finalised by a high-level committee and received approval from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath late on Monday night.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 10:00 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UP government revises minimum wages for workers after Noida unrest.
  • New minimum wages to be effective from April 1 across UP.
  • Unskilled workers in Noida/Ghaziabad to earn Rs 13,690 monthly.
  • Wage hike follows consultations with employers and labour unions.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a revision in minimum wages for workers across categories following recent unrest in Noida. Officials confirmed on Tuesday that the updated wage structure will be implemented from April 1.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam said the decision was finalised by a high-level committee and received approval from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath late on Monday night.

What Will Be The New Minimum Wages In UP?

As per the revised rates, unskilled workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will now earn Rs 13,690 per month, up from Rs 11,313. Semi-skilled workers will receive Rs 15,059, while skilled workers will get Rs 16,868, according to the official statement.

In other municipal corporation areas, the new monthly wages have been fixed at Rs 13,006 for unskilled workers, Rs 14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 16,025 for skilled workers.

Also Read: Jaipur Private Hospitals To Shut For 24 Hours Today As Doctors Go On Strike

For the rest of the districts in the state, unskilled workers will earn Rs 12,356 per month, semi-skilled workers Rs 13,591, and skilled workers Rs 15,224.

The government said the revision followed consultations with employers’ associations and labour unions. Suggestions and objections from all stakeholders were reviewed before arriving at what officials described as a “balanced and practical” wage structure.

Also Read: Delhi-Noida To Be Hit By Traffic Again Today? Avoid These Routes To Save Time; Check Advisory

The move comes in the wake of large-scale protests by factory workers in Noida, where thousands had taken to the streets demanding higher wages and better working conditions. The demonstrations turned violent in several areas, prompting authorities to step in, deploy security forces, and initiate talks between workers and employers to restore normalcy.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the new minimum wages in Uttar Pradesh be implemented?

The updated minimum wage structure will be implemented from April 1, following approval from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

What are the new minimum wages for unskilled workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad?

Unskilled workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will now earn Rs 13,690 per month, an increase from the previous Rs 11,313.

How were the new minimum wages decided?

The revision was finalized by a high-level committee after consultations with employers' associations and labour unions, reviewing suggestions and objections from all stakeholders.

Why has the UP government revised minimum wages?

The revision was prompted by recent unrest and large-scale protests by factory workers in Noida who were demanding higher wages and better working conditions.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 09:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Noida News Noida Traffic Advisory Noida Violence UP Minimum Wage UP Salary Hike
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