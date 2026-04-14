UP Increases Minimum Salary For Workers To Rs 13,690 After Protests Turn Violent In Noida

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UP government revises minimum wages for workers after Noida unrest.

New minimum wages to be effective from April 1 across UP.

Unskilled workers in Noida/Ghaziabad to earn Rs 13,690 monthly.

Wage hike follows consultations with employers and labour unions.

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a revision in minimum wages for workers across categories following recent unrest in Noida. Officials confirmed on Tuesday that the updated wage structure will be implemented from April 1.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam said the decision was finalised by a high-level committee and received approval from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath late on Monday night.

What Will Be The New Minimum Wages In UP?

As per the revised rates, unskilled workers in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad will now earn Rs 13,690 per month, up from Rs 11,313. Semi-skilled workers will receive Rs 15,059, while skilled workers will get Rs 16,868, according to the official statement.

In other municipal corporation areas, the new monthly wages have been fixed at Rs 13,006 for unskilled workers, Rs 14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 16,025 for skilled workers.

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For the rest of the districts in the state, unskilled workers will earn Rs 12,356 per month, semi-skilled workers Rs 13,591, and skilled workers Rs 15,224.

The government said the revision followed consultations with employers’ associations and labour unions. Suggestions and objections from all stakeholders were reviewed before arriving at what officials described as a “balanced and practical” wage structure.

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The move comes in the wake of large-scale protests by factory workers in Noida, where thousands had taken to the streets demanding higher wages and better working conditions. The demonstrations turned violent in several areas, prompting authorities to step in, deploy security forces, and initiate talks between workers and employers to restore normalcy.