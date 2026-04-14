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HomeCitiesNoida Protest: ‘Outsiders’ Tried To Spark Violence After Peaceful Dispersal, Say Police; 7 FIRs Filed

Noida Protest: ‘Outsiders’ Tried To Spark Violence After Peaceful Dispersal, Say Police; 7 FIRs Filed

Noida Protest Live: Police said “outsiders” attempted to incite unrest shortly after thousands of workers had dispersed peacefully. Several individuals have been detained and seven FIRs registered.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 07:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Outsiders attempted to incite unrest after worker dispersal.
  • Police detained suspects and registered seven FIRs.
  • Disruptions occurred in pockets, but situation controlled.
  • Four of five worker demands have been met.

Authorities in Noida reported that "outsiders" allegedly attempted to incite unrest following an otherwise peaceful dispersal of workers. Police confirmed that several individuals have been detained, seven FIRs registered, and surveillance intensified,  as officials maintained that the situation is now fully under control.

On Monday, large-scale worker gatherings were reported across the Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate, with an estimated 40,000–45,000 individuals assembling at more than 80 locations. While the crowds initially dispersed without incident, authorities noted disruptions and law-and-order issues in select areas.

Police Statement And Key Developments

Police officials stated that individuals from outside the district attempted to provoke unrest after the dispersal.

"After the labourers dispersed peacefully, a group from outside the district arrived in the areas bordering neighbouring districts. They moved around attempting to incite tension and provoke violence. We have taken some members of this group into custody, and we are identifying the remaining individuals to initiate appropriate action against them," Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh told PTI.

Seven FIRs have been registered across multiple police stations, and several suspects have been detained in connection with the disturbances.

Escalation And Affected Areas

According to officials, the situation escalated in pockets such as Sector-63 and near the Motherson industrial facility, where some groups allegedly engaged in arson and disrupted public order. These incidents led to temporary tension and traffic disruptions in the affected zones.

Authorities emphasised that police exercised restraint while managing the situation. In an official statement, it was noted, "Demonstrating immense restraint, patience and prudence, the police made every effort to control, counsel and peacefully disperse the crowds, while also quickly bringing incidents of arson under control."

Coordinated efforts involving zonal police units, local stations, and fire services contributed to containing the unrest.

Officials indicated that four out of five demands raised by workers have been accepted. A high-level committee has been formed to address the remaining concerns, and discussions have already commenced, PTI reported.

Current Situation And Public Advisory

Authorities confirmed that law and order has been restored across the district, with surveillance heightened in sensitive areas. Efforts are ongoing to identify all individuals involved in the disturbances and initiate legal proceedings.

Police have urged residents to refrain from spreading or believing rumours and to cooperate with administrative measures aimed at maintaining peace.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Noida on Monday?

Large worker gatherings occurred across Noida, with an estimated 40,000-45,000 people assembling at over 80 locations. While initial dispersal was peaceful, authorities noted disruptions in some areas.

Were there any arrests made?

Yes, several individuals have been detained. Police stated that some members of a group from outside the district, who attempted to incite unrest, were taken into custody.

How many FIRs were registered?

Seven FIRs have been registered across multiple police stations in connection with the disturbances.

Is the situation in Noida under control?

Authorities have confirmed that law and order has been restored across the district. Surveillance has been intensified in sensitive areas.

Were the workers' demands met?

Officials indicated that four out of five demands raised by the workers have been accepted. A high-level committee is addressing the remaining concerns.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 07:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Noida News Noida Wage Protest Noida Protest
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