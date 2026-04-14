Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Outsiders attempted to incite unrest after worker dispersal.

Police detained suspects and registered seven FIRs.

Disruptions occurred in pockets, but situation controlled.

Four of five worker demands have been met.

Authorities in Noida reported that "outsiders" allegedly attempted to incite unrest following an otherwise peaceful dispersal of workers. Police confirmed that several individuals have been detained, seven FIRs registered, and surveillance intensified, as officials maintained that the situation is now fully under control.

On Monday, large-scale worker gatherings were reported across the Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate, with an estimated 40,000–45,000 individuals assembling at more than 80 locations. While the crowds initially dispersed without incident, authorities noted disruptions and law-and-order issues in select areas.

Police Statement And Key Developments

Police officials stated that individuals from outside the district attempted to provoke unrest after the dispersal.

"After the labourers dispersed peacefully, a group from outside the district arrived in the areas bordering neighbouring districts. They moved around attempting to incite tension and provoke violence. We have taken some members of this group into custody, and we are identifying the remaining individuals to initiate appropriate action against them," Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh told PTI.

Seven FIRs have been registered across multiple police stations, and several suspects have been detained in connection with the disturbances.

Escalation And Affected Areas

According to officials, the situation escalated in pockets such as Sector-63 and near the Motherson industrial facility, where some groups allegedly engaged in arson and disrupted public order. These incidents led to temporary tension and traffic disruptions in the affected zones.

Authorities emphasised that police exercised restraint while managing the situation. In an official statement, it was noted, "Demonstrating immense restraint, patience and prudence, the police made every effort to control, counsel and peacefully disperse the crowds, while also quickly bringing incidents of arson under control."

Coordinated efforts involving zonal police units, local stations, and fire services contributed to containing the unrest.

Officials indicated that four out of five demands raised by workers have been accepted. A high-level committee has been formed to address the remaining concerns, and discussions have already commenced, PTI reported.

Current Situation And Public Advisory

Authorities confirmed that law and order has been restored across the district, with surveillance heightened in sensitive areas. Efforts are ongoing to identify all individuals involved in the disturbances and initiate legal proceedings.

Police have urged residents to refrain from spreading or believing rumours and to cooperate with administrative measures aimed at maintaining peace.