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HomeNewsIndiaBig Political Shake-Up In UP? Six New Faces May Take Oath

Big Political Shake-Up In UP? Six New Faces May Take Oath

Several discussions over the expansion of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet are currently underway.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 09 May 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion likely soon with new faces.
  • Expansion aims for social balance targeting 2027 elections.
  • Women's representation to increase in council of ministers.

Amid intense political activity in Uttar Pradesh, there is a strong possibility of a cabinet expansion on Saturday, with the Yogi Adityanath government expected to induct new faces while also carrying out some replacements in the existing ministry.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to meet the Governor at 6:30 pm, further fuelling speculation around the expansion exercise.

Focus On 2027 Assembly Elections

According to sources, the proposed expansion has been planned keeping the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in mind.

The government is expected to induct ministers from different caste groups as part of a broader social balancing exercise ahead of the polls.

Women Likely To Get Representation

Sources said the government is also considering greater representation for women in the cabinet after the women’s reservation bill was rejected.

As part of this strategy, women leaders could be accommodated in the expanded council of ministers.

Six Vacancies Currently In Cabinet

At present, six ministerial posts remain vacant in the Uttar Pradesh government.

The state currently has 54 ministers, while the maximum permissible strength of the council of ministers is 60.

Likely Names For Cabinet Berths

According to sources, the following leaders are among those who may be inducted into the cabinet:

  • Krishna Paswan
  • SP rebel MLA Pooja Pal
  • Manoj Pandey
  • Bhupendra Chaudhary
  • Ashok Kataria
  • Romi Sahani

Replacements Also Possible

Apart from fresh inductions, some changes and replacements are also likely in the existing cabinet, sources indicated.

Before You Go

POLITICAL UPDATE: PM Modi Meets Families of Deceased BJP Workers After West Bengal Oath Ceremony

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion expected?

There is a strong possibility of a cabinet expansion on Saturday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to meet the Governor at 6:30 pm, fueling speculation.

What is the main reason for the upcoming cabinet expansion?

The expansion is planned with the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in mind. The aim is to achieve social balancing by inducting ministers from different caste groups.

Will women be represented in the expanded cabinet?

Yes, sources indicate that the government is considering greater representation for women in the cabinet, potentially accommodating women leaders.

How many ministerial posts are currently vacant?

There are currently six ministerial posts vacant in the Uttar Pradesh government. The maximum permissible strength of the council of ministers is 60.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 04:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath UP Cabinet Expansion UTTAR PRADESH 6 New Faces In UP Women In UP Cabinet
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