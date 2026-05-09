Big Political Shake-Up In UP? Six New Faces May Take Oath

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh cabinet expansion likely soon with new faces.

Expansion aims for social balance targeting 2027 elections.

Women's representation to increase in council of ministers.

Amid intense political activity in Uttar Pradesh, there is a strong possibility of a cabinet expansion on Saturday, with the Yogi Adityanath government expected to induct new faces while also carrying out some replacements in the existing ministry.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to meet the Governor at 6:30 pm, further fuelling speculation around the expansion exercise.

Focus On 2027 Assembly Elections

According to sources, the proposed expansion has been planned keeping the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in mind.

The government is expected to induct ministers from different caste groups as part of a broader social balancing exercise ahead of the polls.

Women Likely To Get Representation

Sources said the government is also considering greater representation for women in the cabinet after the women’s reservation bill was rejected.

As part of this strategy, women leaders could be accommodated in the expanded council of ministers.

Six Vacancies Currently In Cabinet

At present, six ministerial posts remain vacant in the Uttar Pradesh government.

The state currently has 54 ministers, while the maximum permissible strength of the council of ministers is 60.

Likely Names For Cabinet Berths

According to sources, the following leaders are among those who may be inducted into the cabinet:

Krishna Paswan

SP rebel MLA Pooja Pal

Manoj Pandey

Bhupendra Chaudhary

Ashok Kataria

Romi Sahani

Replacements Also Possible

Apart from fresh inductions, some changes and replacements are also likely in the existing cabinet, sources indicated.