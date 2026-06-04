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HomeNewsIndiaLalit Modi Reveals He Spends Rs 10-12 Crore In A Week: 'Was Born Will Diamond Spoon In Mouth'

Lalit Modi Reveals He Spends Rs 10-12 Crore In A Week: 'Was Born Will Diamond Spoon In Mouth'

During the interview, Lalit Modi was also asked about fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya. Responding to the question, he said, “He is my friend. Vijay’s story is different.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 04 Jun 2026 01:27 PM (IST)

Lalit Modi, the man credited with launching the Indian Premier League (IPL), is facing several legal cases in India. However, he maintains that he has done nothing wrong. In a recent interview, Modi said he has no intention of changing his lavish lifestyle for anyone and claimed that he spends Rs 10–12 crore every week. During the conversation, he also revealed the source of his wealth.

Speaking to ANI, Modi said, “I have done nothing wrong. I told you, I was born with a diamond spoon in my mouth. When people accuse me of taking a few crores, I tell them that I earn more than that in a single day. We are among the biggest businesses. The company is enormous on a global scale and has a market valuation of around Rs 2.5 lakh crore.”

Income Comes From Family Business: Lalit Modi

Lalit Modi further said that his income comes from the family business and other ventures. “I am a part of it. I own the business. I have gifted it to my children, and they are now the owners. My children take care of my expenses. I live in a beautiful home and enjoy an extraordinary lifestyle,” he said.

Elaborating on his spending habits, Modi remarked, “I travel wherever I want. How do you think I manage that? I spend Rs 10–12 crore, and it doesn’t even last a week. That’s simply the way I’ve always lived. Why should I change my lifestyle for anyone? Why should I start living my life for other people? My grandfather didn’t do that, and neither did my father.”

Also Read: Lalit Modi Makes Big Match-Fixing Remark, Shares Honest View On IPL Fixing Claims

During the interview, Modi was also asked about fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya. Responding to the question, he said, “He is my friend. Vijay’s story is different. I don’t know what his issues are, but his case involved banks and related matters. We have never borrowed money from anyone. I have never taken money from anyone because I never needed to. I have only paid people. None of our businesses have bank loans or similar liabilities, and we have never relied on government contracts. We are a consumer brand company. We are among the biggest brands in the world. We make Marlboro, which is the world’s number one cigarette brand.”

Also Read: Virat Kohli Ruled Out? 3 Players Who Could Replace Him For IND vs AFG ODI Series

Before You Go

EXCLUSIVE: Hotel Owner Arrested After Deadly Delhi Fire; Probe Reveals Major Safety Violations

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Jun 2026 01:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lalit Modi Lalit Modi Interview Lalit Modi Business Lalit Modi Lifestyle
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