VCK Extends Support To TVK, Path Clears For Government Formation In Tamil Nadu

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has submitted its letter of support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), clearing the way for government formation in Tamil Nadu.

With VCK’s backing, the TVK-led alliance now has the support of 118 MLAs in the Assembly.

Tamil Nadu | VCK extends unconditional support to TVK to form a government in the state.



With this, TVK now has the support of Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and VCK, taking its tally to 119, crossing the majority mark of 118. pic.twitter.com/iWK69ncqHq — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2026

Sources indicated that the swearing-in ceremony could take place by Monday.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Govt Formation Talks Intensify; VCK Seeks Deputy CM Post From Vijay’s TVK

The development comes after days of intense political negotiations and uncertainty over government formation following the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results.

ALSO READ: Big Political Shake-Up In UP? Six New Faces May Take Oath