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HomeNewsIndiaVCK Extends Support To TVK, Path Clears For Government Formation In Tamil Nadu

VCK Extends Support To TVK, Path Clears For Government Formation In Tamil Nadu

With VCK’s backing, the TVK-led alliance now has the support of 118 MLAs in the Assembly.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 09 May 2026 05:01 PM (IST)

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has submitted its letter of support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), clearing the way for government formation in Tamil Nadu.

With VCK’s backing, the TVK-led alliance now has the support of 118 MLAs in the Assembly.

Sources indicated that the swearing-in ceremony could take place by Monday.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Govt Formation Talks Intensify; VCK Seeks Deputy CM Post From Vijay’s TVK

The development comes after days of intense political negotiations and uncertainty over government formation following the Tamil Nadu Assembly election results.

ALSO READ: Big Political Shake-Up In UP? Six New Faces May Take Oath

Before You Go

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 04:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
VCK Vijay Breaking News ABP Live TVK Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Vijay CM
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