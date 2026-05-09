Tamil Nadu Political Drama Deepens As 36 AIADMK MLAs Discuss Backing Vijay-Led TVK

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 36 AIADMK MLAs reportedly considering revolt against EPS leadership.

Vijay's TVK party claims backing of 120 MLAs, including IUML.

VCK and Left parties support TVK government formation from outside.

The political situation in Tamil Nadu intensified on Saturday after reports emerged that 36 AIADMK MLAs, including senior leaders C.V. Shanmugam and S.P. Velumani, were discussing revolting against the Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) leadership and extending support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

The development comes amid rapid political realignments following the Assembly election results that produced a fractured mandate.

Vijay’s Support Tally Reaches 120

Sources indicated that with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also extending support, Vijay now has the backing of 120 MLAs.

Earlier, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) had formally submitted its support letter to the Governor, helping clear the path for possible government formation by the TVK.

Governor Leaving For Kerala At 7 PM

Amid the fast-moving political developments, sources said the Governor was scheduled to leave for Kerala at 7 PM.

The timing has added urgency to ongoing discussions around government formation in the state.

VCK, Left Parties Reiterate Support To DMK Alliance

Even as they extended outside support to the TVK, the VCK and Communist parties officially confirmed that they would continue to remain part of the DMK-led alliance.

According to sources, the decision to support TVK from outside was taken to ensure there was no imposition of President’s Rule in Tamil Nadu and to “save democracy”.

Sources further indicated that the move was made with the consent of DMK president M.K. Stalin.