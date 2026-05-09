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HomeNewsIndiaTamil Nadu Political Drama Deepens As 36 AIADMK MLAs Discuss Backing Vijay-Led TVK

Tamil Nadu Political Drama Deepens As 36 AIADMK MLAs Discuss Backing Vijay-Led TVK

The development comes amid rapid political realignments following the Assembly election results that produced a fractured mandate.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 09 May 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • 36 AIADMK MLAs reportedly considering revolt against EPS leadership.
  • Vijay's TVK party claims backing of 120 MLAs, including IUML.
  • VCK and Left parties support TVK government formation from outside.

The political situation in Tamil Nadu intensified on Saturday after reports emerged that 36 AIADMK MLAs, including senior leaders C.V. Shanmugam and S.P. Velumani, were discussing revolting against the Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) leadership and extending support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

The development comes amid rapid political realignments following the Assembly election results that produced a fractured mandate.

Vijay’s Support Tally Reaches 120

Sources indicated that with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) also extending support, Vijay now has the backing of 120 MLAs.

Earlier, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) had formally submitted its support letter to the Governor, helping clear the path for possible government formation by the TVK.

Governor Leaving For Kerala At 7 PM

Amid the fast-moving political developments, sources said the Governor was scheduled to leave for Kerala at 7 PM.

The timing has added urgency to ongoing discussions around government formation in the state.

VCK, Left Parties Reiterate Support To DMK Alliance

Even as they extended outside support to the TVK, the VCK and Communist parties officially confirmed that they would continue to remain part of the DMK-led alliance.

According to sources, the decision to support TVK from outside was taken to ensure there was no imposition of President’s Rule in Tamil Nadu and to “save democracy”.

Sources further indicated that the move was made with the consent of DMK president M.K. Stalin.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What political development occurred in Tamil Nadu on Saturday?

Reports emerged of 36 AIADMK MLAs, including senior leaders, discussing a revolt against their leadership and considering support for Vijay's TVK party.

How many MLAs are reportedly supporting Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK)?

Sources indicate that with the addition of the IUML, Vijay now has the backing of 120 MLAs.

Which parties have formally submitted support letters to the Governor for TVK?

The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has formally submitted its support letter, potentially clearing a path for TVK government formation.

What is the stance of VCK and Left Parties regarding the DMK alliance?

Despite extending outside support to TVK, the VCK and Communist parties have confirmed they will remain part of the DMK-led alliance.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 May 2026 08:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections Tamil Nadu Political Drama 36 AIADMK MLAs Discuss Backing Vijay-Led TVK
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