Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBengal Elections: Congress Fields 284 Candidates, Adhir Ranjan From Baharampur

Bengal Elections: Congress Fields 284 Candidates, Adhir Ranjan From Baharampur

The announcement came a day after senior Congress leaders met to finalise the candidate list for the upcoming polls.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Mar 2026 08:23 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Congress on Sunday announced its complete list of 284 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, fielding senior leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury from Baharampur.

The party has also nominated Pradip Prasad from Bhabanipur, a constituency won by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the previous election. Former MP Mausam Noor has been fielded from Malatipur.

Candidates Across Key Constituencies

Other prominent names in the list include Madhap Rai from Darjeeling, Abdul Hannan from Sujapur, Susmita Biswas from Dum Dum, Gautam Bhattacharya from Diamond Harbour, Souvik Mukherjee from Asansol Dakshin and Prasenjit Puitandi from Asansol Uttar.

Decision Follows Leadership Meeting

The announcement came a day after senior Congress leaders met to finalise the candidate list for the upcoming polls.

Congress To Contest Alone

The party has decided to contest the elections independently, in what is largely seen as a direct contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Polling Schedule And Past Performance

West Bengal will vote in two phases, April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, held over eight phases, the TMC secured a landslide victory with 213 seats, while the Congress and its Left Front ally failed to win any seats.

Related Video

Anti-War Wave: Iran Strikes Dimona as Global Protests Surge Against Escalating War

Frequently Asked Questions

How many candidates has the Congress announced for the West Bengal Assembly elections?

The Congress has announced a complete list of 284 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections. This decision followed a leadership meeting to finalize the nominations.

Which prominent Congress leaders are contesting from key constituencies?

Senior leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury will contest from Baharampur. Pradip Prasad is nominated from Bhabanipur, and former MP Mausam Noor will contest from Malatipur.

Will the Congress form an alliance for the West Bengal elections?

No, the Congress has decided to contest the elections independently. This is seen as a direct contest between the TMC and the BJP.

When will polling and counting take place in West Bengal?

Polling will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 29 Mar 2026 08:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengal Elections West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Congress Fields 284 Candidates Adhir Ranjan From Baharampur
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Bengal Elections: Congress Fields 284 Candidates, Adhir Ranjan From Baharampur
Bengal Elections: Congress Fields 284 Candidates, Adhir Ranjan From Baharampur
India
‘Grateful For Swift Support’: Sri Lanka Thanks India For Fuel Aid Of 38,000 MT
‘Grateful For Swift Support’: Sri Lanka Thanks India For Fuel Aid Of 38,000 MT
India
Appeal All To Jointly Face Challenges Due To West Asia War: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat
Appeal All To Jointly Face Challenges Due To West Asia War: PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat
India
Rajnath Singh Chairs First IGoM Meeting To Review West Asia Crisis; Calls For Swift Decision Making
Rajnath Singh Chairs First IGoM Meeting To Review West Asia Crisis; Calls For Swift Decision Making
Advertisement

Videos

Anti-War Wave: Iran Strikes Dimona as Global Protests Surge Against Escalating War
Tactical Shift: Trump Faces Tough Choices as War Pressure Mounts, US Signals Ground Offensive
War Alert: Israel Strikes Tehran as US Deploys USS Tripoli, War Enters Critical Phase
Breaking News: Middle East War Escalates Around Nuclear Targets, Global Concerns Rise
Alliance Strain: US–Israel Rift Debate Grows Amid Claims of Miscalculation in Iran War
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
After SIR, A New Electoral Threat Emerges For Mamata: The Erosion Of Women Voters
Opinion
Embed widget