The Congress has announced a complete list of 284 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections. This decision followed a leadership meeting to finalize the nominations.
Bengal Elections: Congress Fields 284 Candidates, Adhir Ranjan From Baharampur
The announcement came a day after senior Congress leaders met to finalise the candidate list for the upcoming polls.
The Congress on Sunday announced its complete list of 284 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly elections, fielding senior leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury from Baharampur.
The party has also nominated Pradip Prasad from Bhabanipur, a constituency won by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the previous election. Former MP Mausam Noor has been fielded from Malatipur.
Candidates Across Key Constituencies
Other prominent names in the list include Madhap Rai from Darjeeling, Abdul Hannan from Sujapur, Susmita Biswas from Dum Dum, Gautam Bhattacharya from Diamond Harbour, Souvik Mukherjee from Asansol Dakshin and Prasenjit Puitandi from Asansol Uttar.
The Central Election Committee of the Congress has selected the following persons as party candidates for the elections to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly 👇 pic.twitter.com/8DIjEqNVrR— Congress (@INCIndia) March 29, 2026
Decision Follows Leadership Meeting
The announcement came a day after senior Congress leaders met to finalise the candidate list for the upcoming polls.
Congress To Contest Alone
The party has decided to contest the elections independently, in what is largely seen as a direct contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Polling Schedule And Past Performance
West Bengal will vote in two phases, April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, held over eight phases, the TMC secured a landslide victory with 213 seats, while the Congress and its Left Front ally failed to win any seats.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many candidates has the Congress announced for the West Bengal Assembly elections?
Which prominent Congress leaders are contesting from key constituencies?
Senior leader Adhir Ranjan Choudhury will contest from Baharampur. Pradip Prasad is nominated from Bhabanipur, and former MP Mausam Noor will contest from Malatipur.
Will the Congress form an alliance for the West Bengal elections?
No, the Congress has decided to contest the elections independently. This is seen as a direct contest between the TMC and the BJP.
When will polling and counting take place in West Bengal?
Polling will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.