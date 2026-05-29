Andhra Police Plan ‘Shakti Suraksha War Rooms’ To Boost Women, Child Safety

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Andhra Pradesh Police establish 'Shakti Suraksha War Rooms' for enhanced safety.

Initiatives combine technology, awareness, and community for women and child protection.

Constituency-level programs educate on safety, cyber security, and support systems.

'Operation Dandayana' targets swift justice in crimes against women.

Amaravati, May 29 (PTI) The Andhra Pradesh Police have stepped up efforts to enhance women and child safety through the proposed establishment of 'Shakti Suraksha War Rooms', constituency-level awareness programmes and strengthened technology-based monitoring systems.

Nellore district Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajitha Vejendla said the initiative aligns with the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta as part of a broader strategy combining technology, awareness, community participation, victim support and conviction-based policing.

"Protecting the dignity of women is everyone’s responsibility. Women’s safety and child protection require active participation from families, educational institutions, communities and law enforcement agencies," Vejendla told PTI.

According to the SP, the proposed 'Shakti Suraksha War Rooms' will integrate CCTV surveillance, drone monitoring, GPS-based patrolling, cyber monitoring, social media analysis and emergency response systems to strengthen security mechanisms for women and children across the state.

The state police department has also strengthened coordination among emergency services, including Dial-112, Childline 1098 and cybercrime helpline 1930, to provide prompt assistance to women and children in distress.

As part of the Shakti initiative, constituency-wise awareness programmes are being planned to educate women, students, parents and community members about child protection, cyber safety, emergency response mechanisms and available support systems, she said.

She said awareness remains one of the most effective tools in preventing crimes against women and children and the district police are conducting extensive outreach programmes involving women police personnel, ASHA workers, students, teachers and representatives of women's organisations.

The SP advised parents to remain vigilant regarding children's social media usage, online interactions and mobile phone activities.

Stressing the need for continuous monitoring of children's behaviour, friendships and online engagement, she urged parents to act responsibly in view of the increasing number of cases involving minors.

The official also emphasised the importance of teaching boys to respect women at the family level itself as part of long-term efforts to prevent crimes against women.

The Nellore district police have undertaken several initiatives related to women’s safety, child protection, cyber awareness and community policing under the state's broader safety framework.

Special 'Shakti Teams' and 'Shakti Warriors Clubs' have been established across all police subdivisions in the district to facilitate continuous monitoring and prevention of crimes against women and children, she added.

Special surveillance is being maintained at educational institutions, bus stands, shopping centres, hostels and other vulnerable locations identified by the police department.

The district police are also implementing 'Operation Chinnari Thalli', an awareness initiative aimed at promoting child protection, parental responsibility and women’s safety through sustained community engagement programmes.

As part of Operation Chinnari Thalli, awareness is being created on Good Touch-Bad Touch, safe social media usage, cybercrime precautions, family responsibility and child safety.

With children and youth increasingly becoming vulnerable to social media misuse, online gaming risks and digital fraud, the district police have intensified cyber awareness campaigns and parent sensitisation programmes.

The official noted that the police have formed 5,572 Shakti Warrior teams, identified and monitored 118 hotspots, conducted security inspections in 215 girls' hostels and extended counselling and legal assistance to victims under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Nellore district ranks among the top three districts in Andhra Pradesh in terms of Shakti App installations, reflecting increasing public participation in technology-enabled safety initiatives, she said.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh police department has launched 'Operation Dandayana' to ensure speedy investigation, prosecution and punishment in crimes against women According to police, the operation is supported by a 'Speed Trial Monitoring' system and focuses on cases related to rape, domestic violence, POCSO offences and other crimes against women.

All police units have been directed to file charge sheets in crimes against women within 60 days and transfer sensational cases to Fast Track Courts to facilitate speedy convictions.

Officials have also been instructed to review long-pending cases and accord priority to filing charge sheets while ensuring continuous counselling and legal assistance to victims.

Special surveillance is being maintained on repeat offenders and suspects under the Sexual Offender Sheet (SOS) Security Agenda, while police have been directed to closely monitor the movements of habitual offenders.

The DGP has also directed officials to strengthen technology-based monitoring and encourage public participation through the implementation of the 'My Beat App'.

As part of preventive policing measures, 'Parivarthana Sadassulu' or reformative meetings are being organised with the support of social activists to bring behavioural change among offenders and discourage repeat crimes. PTI MS STH ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)