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English NewsNewsIndiaSkull Found In Hyderabad-Bound Passenger's Bag At Delhi Airport

Skull Found In Hyderabad-Bound Passenger's Bag At Delhi Airport

As the item was suspected to be linked to wildlife, the passenger was subsequently handed over to the local police for further investigation under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 12:36 PM (IST)

CISF personnel at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport detected a skull concealed in a passenger’s hand baggage during a pre-boarding security check on Wednesday. The passenger was scheduled to fly from Delhi to Hyderabad. During the screening process, security personnel noticed a suspicious object hidden inside the hand baggage, IANS reported.

When questioned, the passenger told officials that the recovered object was a monkey skull. As the item was suspected to be linked to wildlife, the passenger was subsequently handed over to the local police for further investigation under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The incident underscores the vigilance of CISF personnel in maintaining airport security and their role in helping enforce laws aimed at protecting wildlife and preventing the illegal transportation of wildlife-related items.

In January, a box containing what appeared to be a human skeleton was found on the Delhi airport premises, prompting a security alert. Delhi Police and other security agencies reached the site and carried out detailed checks following the discovery.

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 12:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi IGI Deli Customs Monkey Skull Passenger
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