Skull Found In Hyderabad-Bound Passenger's Bag At Delhi Airport

CISF personnel at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport detected a skull concealed in a passenger’s hand baggage during a pre-boarding security check on Wednesday. The passenger was scheduled to fly from Delhi to Hyderabad. During the screening process, security personnel noticed a suspicious object hidden inside the hand baggage, IANS reported.

CISF personnel at IGI Airport detected a skull concealed in the hand baggage of a passenger travelling from Delhi to Hyderabad. The passenger claimed it was a monkey skull. He was handed over to local police for legal action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972: CISF pic.twitter.com/7S3ZgBTGay August 12, 2026

When questioned, the passenger told officials that the recovered object was a monkey skull. As the item was suspected to be linked to wildlife, the passenger was subsequently handed over to the local police for further investigation under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The incident underscores the vigilance of CISF personnel in maintaining airport security and their role in helping enforce laws aimed at protecting wildlife and preventing the illegal transportation of wildlife-related items.

In January, a box containing what appeared to be a human skeleton was found on the Delhi airport premises, prompting a security alert. Delhi Police and other security agencies reached the site and carried out detailed checks following the discovery.