How Gen Z Protests Forced Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

The movement began after Chief Justice Surya Kant's controversial remark on May 15, comparing unemployed youth to
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How A Viral 'Cockroach' Remark Sparked Gen Z Protest That Ended In Dharmendra Pradhan's Exit
A Gen Z-led movement sparked by the NEET-UG paper leak and the CJP campaign culminated in Pradhan's resignation, drawing comparisons with Nepal's youth-led protests over political accountability.
- CJP led online, street protests demanding government accountability.
- NEET paper leak intensified agitation, leading to Pradhan's resignation.
- Pradhan's resignation marks a significant victory for youth movement.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What initially triggered the significant youth-led protest movement in India?
Who founded the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and what was its purpose?
Abhijeet Dipke, a Boston University graduate, launched the CJP on social media. It was a satirical response to the
What was the immediate issue that led to the nationwide youth protests?
The alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, affecting around 2.2 million aspirants, was the immediate trigger. Protesters demanded accountability, including the resignation of the Education Minister.
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