Amendments In US Fact Sheet Reflect Shared Understanding: MEA On Trade Deal

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that recent revisions to the White House factsheet on the India–US trade deal reflect the shared understanding between the two countries.

Addressing the weekly press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the updated factsheet is consistent with the joint statement that forms the basis of the framework agreed upon by New Delhi and Washington for a bilateral trade arrangement.

Joint Statement Remains Foundational

“We had agreed to a joint statement on the framework for an interim agreement on reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade.. The joint statement is the framework and remains the basis of our shared understanding in this matter. The amendments in the US factsheet reflect the shared understandings contained in the joint statement,” the spokesperson said.

The MEA’s clarification comes amid attention over the changes made to the White House document outlining the contours of the proposed trade engagement between the two sides.