Army Likely To Raise Agniveer Intake Amid Growing Manpower Gap

HomeNewsIndiaArmy Likely To Raise Agniveer Intake Amid Growing Manpower Gap

According to the officials, who requested anonymity, the army is currently short of around 180,000 soldiers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
The army is considering a proposal to double its annual intake of Agniveers from the current 50,000 to 100,000 in an effort to address a significant shortage in the personnel below officer rank (PBOR) cadre, officials familiar with the development said on Wednesday.

Severe Soldier Shortfall Linked to Covid-Era Freeze

According to the officials, who requested anonymity, the army is currently short of around 180,000 soldiers. This deficit is largely attributed to the suspension of traditional recruitment during the Covid years of 2020 and 2021, while nearly 60,000 soldiers continued to retire annually during that period.

Agniveers Playing Key Roles in Operations

In recent operations, more than 3,000 Agniveers, around 20 years old and inducted in the past two years, operated key weapons and systems forming part of the army’s air defence shield during Operation Sindoor. The systems played a crucial role in the May 7–10 confrontation with Pakistan.

Agnipath Scheme Marks Major Shift in Recruitment

The Agnipath model, introduced three years ago to maintain a younger and more agile force, marked a major shift from the military’s long-standing recruitment system. Under the scheme rolled out by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in June 2022, Agniveers are recruited for four years, after which 25 per cent are selected for continued service for an additional 15 years.

Legacy vs Agnipath: Stark Difference in Service Benefits

In contrast, soldiers recruited under the previous system typically served for about 20 years and retired in their late 30s with pensions and a range of ex-servicemen benefits. Agniveers who leave after four years are not eligible for pension, medical facilities, canteen access or other entitlements available to ex-servicemen.

Published at : 26 Nov 2025 05:33 PM (IST)
Army Recruitment Army Agniveer
