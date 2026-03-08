UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal Seen Smiling In ICU After Disturbing Live-Streamed Car Crash - WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







A new video showing popular YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, widely recognised as UK07 Rider, smiling from his hospital bed has surfaced online days after his shocking car crash during an Instagram livestream. The clip, which quickly spread across social media, offers the first visible sign that the influencer is conscious and beginning his recovery.

Shared by social media influencer Yogesh Kathuria on Sunday, the short video captures Dobhal lying in a hospital bed while friends encourage him to smile for the camera, a brief yet reassuring moment for fans following the dramatic incident.

Video Shows Dobhal Conscious In ICU

In the circulating clip, Yogesh Kathuria can be heard motivating Dobhal to smile as he records the moment.

He says, "Bhai ek smile hojaaye, dusra janam hogaya naa Anurag bhai (Brother smile please, you have got another life)."

Another individual standing nearby is seen gently wiping tears from Dobhal’s face while he manages a brief smile. The moment, though short, has reassured many viewers that the content creator is conscious and recovering after the accident.

The video has since gone viral, drawing widespread reactions from fans concerned about the YouTuber’s health.

Crash Happened During Instagram Livestream

The accident occurred while Dobhal was broadcasting live on Instagram to more than 80,000 viewers. The incident reportedly unfolded on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway near Ghaziabad.

According to reports, the YouTuber was driving his Toyota Fortuner SUV at speeds estimated between 140 and 150 km/h when the vehicle crashed into a divider.

During the livestream, Dobhal appeared emotionally distressed. He described the drive as his “final drive” and spoke in a way that suggested he was saying farewell before the crash. At one point, he also asked his mother for “love in the next birth”, remarks that later sparked serious questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Moments after addressing his followers, the vehicle collided with the divider while the livestream was still ongoing.

Hospitalisation and Medical Condition

Following the crash, Dobhal was initially rushed to a hospital in Meerut for immediate treatment. He was later transferred to another medical facility where doctors placed him under observation in the intensive care unit (ICU).

His manager later confirmed that the YouTuber is receiving treatment for multiple injuries and fractures and remains under medical supervision.

The viral hospital video now circulating online provides the first visual confirmation that Dobhal is awake and responsive, offering a small but significant update on his condition.

Events Leading Up To The Incident

Just days before the crash, Dobhal had uploaded a video on YouTube that he described as his “final video”. In it, he accused his parents and his brother Kalam Dobhal of “tortured” him over his intercaste marriage to his wife, Ritika.

The allegations quickly gained attention online. Soon after, his brother Kalam responded publicly, claiming that the accusations presented only one side of the story. He also alleged that the situation was being used for views and social media attention, and claimed that Dobhal’s wife Ritika had left him because of his behaviour.

Two days later, Dobhal appeared on Instagram Live again, criticising his brother for discussing family matters publicly. During that broadcast, the same livestream that later ended in the crash, the YouTuber appeared visibly emotional and distressed.

While driving, he reportedly told viewers he felt completely alone and said, "Log hi nahi bache hai yaar jisko phone karu (I have no one left, whom to call?), let's go for a final ride."

Celebrities Speak Out After Incident

In the aftermath of the crash, several public figures spoke out against the online trolling Dobhal faced when he previously opened up about his struggles.

Television personality Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav, comedian Munawar Faruqui, and actor Aly Goni criticised sections of social media for mocking the YouTuber when he spoke about his mental health and personal issues.

Their reactions sparked wider conversations online about the pressure faced by digital creators and the impact of public scrutiny.

