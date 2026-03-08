‘Fantastic Win’: Global Tech Leaders Pichai, Nadella Hail India’s T20 Triumph

India’s victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has drawn congratulations from prominent global technology leaders, including Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella. Taking to social media, both executives praised the Indian team for its performance and highlighted the excitement surrounding the tournament. Their messages, shared shortly after the final, quickly gained attention online as fans celebrated India’s triumph and reflected on standout performances during the competition.

Pichai Praises Tournament Atmosphere

Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated India on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, describing the tournament as a remarkable spectacle. In his message, he said he had attended a match but joked that he had “chosen the wrong game to watch”, while praising the energy of the stadium and the atmosphere surrounding the event.

Congrats India on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup! chose the wrong game to go watch:) what a stadium and atmosphere. Well played to the other semi finalists, SA, Eng and Nz!! Also so exciting to see the game expand to so many countries and congrats to ICC for a great… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 8, 2026

Pichai also acknowledged the performances of other semifinalists, including South Africa, England and New Zealand. He added that it was exciting to see the sport expanding to more countries and congratulated the International Cricket Council for organising what he called a great tournament.

His remarks highlighted the growing global appeal of the T20 format and the enthusiasm it continues to generate among cricket fans worldwide.

Nadella Highlights Key Performances

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also congratulated Team India on what he described as a fantastic World Cup victory. In his message, Nadella extended his appreciation to the Indian team while acknowledging New Zealand’s effort in the final.

Congratulations to Team India on a fantastic T20 World Cup win 🇮🇳 Tough luck today, New Zealand. @Jaspritbumrah93, once again a match winner when it mattered most. @IamSanjuSamson, what a tournament and what an impact. Absolutely incredible. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) March 8, 2026

He singled out standout contributions from Indian players, praising bowler Jasprit Bumrah for delivering a match-winning performance when it mattered most. Nadella also applauded wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, saying the player had an exceptional tournament and made a significant impact.

India’s T20 World Cup win has triggered celebrations across the country and among fans worldwide, further cementing the team’s status as one of the dominant forces in international cricket.