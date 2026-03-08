Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricket‘Fantastic Win’: Global Tech Leaders Pichai, Nadella Hail India’s T20 Triumph

‘Fantastic Win’: Global Tech Leaders Pichai, Nadella Hail India’s T20 Triumph

Global tech leaders Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella congratulated Team India on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, praising the team’s performance and standout contributions from players.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 11:20 PM (IST)

India’s victory in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has drawn congratulations from prominent global technology leaders, including Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella. Taking to social media, both executives praised the Indian team for its performance and highlighted the excitement surrounding the tournament. Their messages, shared shortly after the final, quickly gained attention online as fans celebrated India’s triumph and reflected on standout performances during the competition.

Pichai Praises Tournament Atmosphere

Google CEO Sundar Pichai congratulated India on winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, describing the tournament as a remarkable spectacle. In his message, he said he had attended a match but joked that he had “chosen the wrong game to watch”, while praising the energy of the stadium and the atmosphere surrounding the event.

Pichai also acknowledged the performances of other semifinalists, including South Africa, England and New Zealand. He added that it was exciting to see the sport expanding to more countries and congratulated the International Cricket Council for organising what he called a great tournament.

His remarks highlighted the growing global appeal of the T20 format and the enthusiasm it continues to generate among cricket fans worldwide.

Nadella Highlights Key Performances

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also congratulated Team India on what he described as a fantastic World Cup victory. In his message, Nadella extended his appreciation to the Indian team while acknowledging New Zealand’s effort in the final.

He singled out standout contributions from Indian players, praising bowler Jasprit Bumrah for delivering a match-winning performance when it mattered most. Nadella also applauded wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, saying the player had an exceptional tournament and made a significant impact.

India’s T20 World Cup win has triggered celebrations across the country and among fans worldwide, further cementing the team’s status as one of the dominant forces in international cricket.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup T20 World Cup Final
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
‘Fantastic Win’: Global Tech Leaders Pichai, Nadella Hail India’s T20 Triumph
‘Fantastic Win’: Global Tech Leaders Pichai, Nadella Hail India’s T20 Triumph
Cricket
WATCH: Arshdeep Singh, Daryl Mitchell Clash During IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final
WATCH: Arshdeep Singh, Daryl Mitchell Clash During IND vs NZ T20 World Cup Final
Cricket
T20 World Cup Final: India Crush New Zealand, Become First Team To Win Three T20 World Cups
India Crush New Zealand, Become First Team To Win Three T20 World Cups
Cricket
IND vs NZ Highlights, T20 WC Final: India Demolish New Zealand To Clinch T20 World Cup At Home
IND vs NZ Highlights, T20 WC Final: India Demolish New Zealand To Clinch T20 World Cup At Home
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)
Political Row: Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics by Joining Janata Dal (United)
Breaking News: Iran Allegedly Launches Rocket Attack on United States Air Base in Iraq
Iran–Israel War: Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget