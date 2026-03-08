Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PM Modi Inaugurates India's 1st Fully Operational Ring Metro, Magenta Line Stretch In Delhi

PM Modi Inaugurates India's 1st Fully Operational Ring Metro, Magenta Line Stretch In Delhi

PM Modi, accompanied by Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, also laid the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase V(A) of the Delhi Metro project, covering a route length of around 16.10 km.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 01:59 PM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 12.3-km Majlis Park–Maujpur-Babarpur section of the Pink Line and the 9.9-km Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park extension of the Magenta Line. 

With this addition, the entire Pink Line has now been completed as a circular route, becoming the country’s first operational ring metro network.

The new connectivity will benefit several areas of Delhi, including Burari, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar, Madhuban Chowk, Haiderpur Badli Mor, Bhalaswa, and Majlis Park, among others. These elevated stations are expected to strengthen connectivity between north and northeast Delhi. 

He also laid the foundation stone for three new corridors under Phase V(A) of the Delhi Metro project, covering a route length of around 16.10 km.

The three new corridors include R.K. Ashram Marg–Indraprastha, Aerocity–Indira Gandhi Airport Terminal-1, and Tughlakabad–Kalindi Kunj. These routes are expected to improve connectivity to key parts of the national capital and provide easier travel for commuters moving between Noida, South Delhi and the airport.

PM Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 15,200 crore under the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) redevelopment programme.

Accompanied by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the prime minister visited GPRA Type-5 quarters in Sarojini Nagar and handed over keys to women allottees. He also interacted with several women labourers at the site.

According to a statement issued on Friday, the projects span major locations including Sarojini Nagar, Netaji Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and Sriniwaspuri. They form part of the government’s ambitious plan to modernise GPRA colonies and develop world-class infrastructure for government employees and administrative offices.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 01:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Metro PM Modi DMRC Rekha Gupta Ring Metro
