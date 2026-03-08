India Brings Back Over 52,000 Citizens From Gulf Amid Regional Tensions

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndia Brings Back Over 52,000 Citizens From Gulf Amid Regional Tensions

“By now, more than 52,000 Indians have availed of these flights and travelled safely from the Gulf region to India between March 1-7,” the statement said.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 08 Mar 2026 12:24 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

More than 52,000 Indians stranded in West Asia have returned home on commercial flights between March 1 and March 7, the external affairs ministry said on Saturday against the backdrop of escalating tensions linked to the Iran-US conflict.

Government Monitoring Situation In The Region

The Indian government has been closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, particularly with regard to the welfare of Indian nationals who have been stranded during transit or while on short-duration visits, the ministry said in a statement.

The Indian side has also repeatedly highlighted the safety of more than 10 million Indian nationals living in West Asia and the need to maintain energy and trade supply chains since Israel and the US launched military strikes on Iran last month.

Commercial Flights Enabling Return

According to the statement, Indian and foreign airlines have been operating commercial flights, including non-scheduled services, after the partial reopening of airspace across West Asia in recent days. These flights have enabled Indian passengers who were in transit or on short-term visits to return home.

“By now, more than 52,000 Indians have availed of these flights and travelled safely from the Gulf region to India between March 1-7,” the statement said.

Majority Travelled On Indian Carriers

Out of the total number of passengers, 32,107 travelled on Indian carriers. “More flights are planned in the coming days,” the statement added.

Advisory For Indians In Countries Without Flights

In countries where commercial flights are not available, Indian nationals have been advised to contact Indian embassies and consulates for information and guidance on the nearest available commercial flight options.

Helplines And Control Room Set Up

The ministry has also advised all Indian nationals in West Asia to follow the guidelines issued by local authorities as well as advisories from Indian embassies and consulates.

Indian missions in the region have issued detailed advisories and established 24x7 helplines to address concerns related to the ongoing situation.

The external affairs ministry has also set up a dedicated special control room to monitor developments and respond to queries from affected individuals and their families.

“The safety and welfare of Indian nationals abroad is of utmost priority to the government, which remains engaged with the governments across the region to work towards facilitating all those in need of assistance,” the statement said.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Indians have returned home from West Asia recently?

More than 52,000 Indians have returned home on commercial flights from West Asia between March 1 and March 7.

What is the Indian government doing about the situation in West Asia?

The government is closely monitoring the situation and ensuring the safety of Indian nationals. They are also engaged with regional governments to facilitate assistance.

How are Indians able to return home?

Commercial flights, including non-scheduled services, have resumed across West Asia, allowing stranded Indians and transit passengers to travel back.

What should Indians do if commercial flights aren't available in their country?

Indian nationals should contact their local Indian embassies and consulates for information and guidance on the nearest available flight options.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 08 Mar 2026 12:24 AM (IST)
Dubai UAE Iran Israel Conflict West Asia Tensions India Brings Back Over 52 000 Citizens From Gulf
