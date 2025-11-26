16-Year-Old National Basketball Player Killed As Hoop Falls During Practice In Haryana

A 16-year-old national-level basketball player died on Tuesday in Haryana’s Rohtak after an iron pole supporting a basketball hoop collapsed on him mid-practice. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but could not survive his injuries, doctors confirmed.

The fatal incident occurred around 10 am at the sports ground in Lakhan Majra village, where the teenager was practising alone. The entire accident was recorded on CCTV, bringing to light the horrifying moment the structure gave way.

CCTV Shows Moment of Collapse

In the footage, the young player is seen running toward the hoop, appearing to rehearse a dunk. As he jumps and grabs the rim, the iron pole suddenly snaps and crashes down. The rim strikes him directly in the chest, causing him to fall to the ground.

Seconds later, other players, believed to be his teammates, rush in. The video shows them lifting the heavy pole off him while he attempts, unsuccessfully, to stand.

A Promising Career Cut Short

The victim was considered one of Haryana’s most promising young basketball talents. He had secured medals at multiple national-level tournaments, including:

47th Sub-Junior National Championship, Kangra

49th Sub-Junior National Championship, Hyderabad

39th Youth National Championship, Puducherry

His sudden death has left the sporting community in shock and stirred deep grief among his peers and coaches.

Second Such Incident in 48 Hours Raises Concerns

This tragedy comes just two days after a similar incident in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh. At Hoshiar Singh Sports Stadium, a 15-year-old was critically injured when another basketball pole collapsed during practice around 3.30 pm. He, too, was taken to PGI Rohtak and later died during treatment.

The back-to-back incidents have amplified concerns about the condition and maintenance of sports infrastructure in the state. With two young athletes losing their lives in nearly identical accidents, families and sports bodies are demanding accountability.