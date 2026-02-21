India's First Reaction To SC Verdict On Trump's Tariffs: 'Government Will...'

India is closely monitoring the fallout from a landmark US Supreme Court decision that struck down former President Donald Trump’s global tariffs. The verdict, which dealt a major setback to Trump, has sparked reactions both in the US and India, with political leaders weighing in on the implications for trade and international relations.

India to Review Ruling: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

#WATCH | Kalaburagi | On the US Supreme Court's order on the US tariffs, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "I have read in the media that the US top court has given some judgment and the Indian government will study that and whatever the reaction needs to be given, that will be… pic.twitter.com/7KkVqFwHEv — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2026

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Coal, Pralhad Joshi, stated that the Indian government will study the US Supreme Court ruling before issuing any formal response.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Joshi said, “I have read in the media that the US top court has given some judgment and the Indian government will study that, and whatever the reaction needs to be given, that will be given by the Commerce Ministry and MEA, not by me.”

He added that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of External Affairs, and any official response will come from these departments after careful review.

Trump Reacts To Court Decision

The US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s sweeping global tariffs in a 6-3 ruling, marking a significant defeat for the former president. In response, Trump expressed outrage over the verdict, calling certain justices “disloyal to our Constitution" and “lapdogs.”

Later on Friday, he signed an executive order imposing a 10% tariff on foreign goods worldwide, describing it as “effective almost immediately” and intended to protect US interests.

Congress Leaders Criticise India-US Trade Deal

In India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in light of the US Supreme Court ruling. Gandhi claimed that the verdict exposed Modi’s “betrayal” in the interim India-US trade deal.

“The PM is compromised. His betrayal now stands exposed. He can't renegotiate. He will surrender again,” Gandhi wrote on X.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh further noted that if Modi had waited just 18 more days, Indian farmers would have avoided the hardships caused by the deal, and the nation’s trade sovereignty would have remained protected.

Yesterday after the US Supreme Court struck down his tariffs policy, President Trump declared that (i) Mr. Modi is his great friend; (ii) the India-US trade deal will continue as announced; (iii) he had personally halted Operation Sindoor on May 10 2025 by threatening to increase… pic.twitter.com/khzl8Pq32L — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 21, 2026

“Yesterday after the US Supreme Court struck down his tariffs policy, President Trump declared that (i) Mr. Modi is his great friend; (ii) the India-US trade deal will continue as announced; (iii) he had personally halted Operation Sindoor on May 10 2025 by threatening to increase tariffs on Indian exports to the US if India did not halt Operation Sindoor," Ramesh said.

What This Means For India

While the US ruling directly challenges the legality of Trump's tariff measures, Indian authorities are studying the implications for trade and exports. The Commerce Ministry and MEA are expected to provide an official statement soon. Analysts note that the decision could reshape bilateral trade dynamics and impact sectors dependent on US markets.