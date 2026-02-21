Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia's First Reaction To SC Verdict On Trump's Tariffs: 'Government Will...'

India's First Reaction To SC Verdict On Trump's Tariffs: 'Government Will...'

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says India will review the US Supreme Court ruling on Trump’s global tariffs before issuing an official statement. The Commerce Ministry and MEA will lead the response.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 21 Feb 2026 02:37 PM (IST)

India is closely monitoring the fallout from a landmark US Supreme Court decision that struck down former President Donald Trump’s global tariffs. The verdict, which dealt a major setback to Trump, has sparked reactions both in the US and India, with political leaders weighing in on the implications for trade and international relations.

ALSO READ: Can US Court Sentence President Trump To Jail? Know What Constitution Says

India to Review Ruling: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Coal, Pralhad Joshi, stated that the Indian government will study the US Supreme Court ruling before issuing any formal response.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Joshi said, “I have read in the media that the US top court has given some judgment and the Indian government will study that, and whatever the reaction needs to be given, that will be given by the Commerce Ministry and MEA, not by me.”

He added that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of External Affairs, and any official response will come from these departments after careful review.

Trump Reacts To Court Decision

The US Supreme Court struck down Trump’s sweeping global tariffs in a 6-3 ruling, marking a significant defeat for the former president. In response, Trump expressed outrage over the verdict, calling certain justices “disloyal to our Constitution" and “lapdogs.”

Later on Friday, he signed an executive order imposing a 10% tariff on foreign goods worldwide, describing it as “effective almost immediately” and intended to protect US interests.

Congress Leaders Criticise India-US Trade Deal

In India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in light of the US Supreme Court ruling. Gandhi claimed that the verdict exposed Modi’s “betrayal” in the interim India-US trade deal.

“The PM is compromised. His betrayal now stands exposed. He can't renegotiate. He will surrender again,” Gandhi wrote on X.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh further noted that if Modi had waited just 18 more days, Indian farmers would have avoided the hardships caused by the deal, and the nation’s trade sovereignty would have remained protected.

“Yesterday after the US Supreme Court struck down his tariffs policy, President Trump declared that (i) Mr. Modi is his great friend; (ii) the India-US trade deal will continue as announced; (iii) he had personally halted Operation Sindoor on May 10 2025 by threatening to increase tariffs on Indian exports to the US if India did not halt Operation Sindoor," Ramesh said.

What This Means For India

While the US ruling directly challenges the legality of Trump's tariff measures, Indian authorities are studying the implications for trade and exports. The Commerce Ministry and MEA are expected to provide an official statement soon. Analysts note that the decision could reshape bilateral trade dynamics and impact sectors dependent on US markets.

Related Video

BJP vs Congress: BJP Workers to Demonstrate Outside Congress HQ in Delhi at 10 AM

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 21 Feb 2026 02:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump US Supreme Court INDIA Tariffs Donald Trump.
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
India's First Reaction To SC Verdict On Trump's Tariffs: 'Government Will...'
India's First Reaction To SC Verdict On Trump's Tariffs: 'Government Will...'
News
Banda POCSO Court Hands Death Sentence To Couple For Decade-Long Abuse Of 33 Minors
Banda POCSO Court Hands Death Sentence To Couple For Decade-Long Abuse Of 33 Minors
World
Top TTP Commander Killed In Fierce Clash With ISKP-LeT Brigade In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Top TTP Commander Killed In Fierce Clash With ISKP-LeT Brigade In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
World
125 Foreign Companies Exit Pakistan As SECP Confirms Office Closures Across Major Cities
125 Foreign Companies Exit Pakistan As SECP Confirms Office Closures Across Major Cities
Advertisement

Videos

BJP vs Congress: BJP Workers to Demonstrate Outside Congress HQ in Delhi at 10 AM
Security Alert: Suspicious Object Found on Safapora–Ganderbal Road, Area Sealed
AI Summit: AI Summit 2026 Protest Sparks Nationwide BJP–Congress Confrontation
Breaking News: BJP Protesters Taken Into Custody Amid AI Summit Row in Delhi
Breaking News: BJP Protests Against Congress Across India Over AI Summit Disruption, Arrests in Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget