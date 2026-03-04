Mehbooba Mufti Quotes Shia Slogan, Burns Netanyahu's Poster During Protest In Kashmir-Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti sparked sharp reactions in Kashmir after sharing a message expressing solidarity with Iran following reports of the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Mufti invoked a well-known Shia slogan and publicly condemned Israel’s leadership, even setting a poster of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on fire during a protest. The developments came amid demonstrations in parts of the Valley and heightened security measures, with authorities shutting schools and closely monitoring the situation as political responses and public protests continued to unfold.

“I stand in peace with those who stand in peace with you, and in opposition to those who oppose you, until the Day of Judgment.” pic.twitter.com/NyDSuOWQVa March 4, 2026

Mehbooba Mufti Burns Netanyahu Poster

Mehbooba Mufti drew attention after invoking the slogan: “I stand in peace with those who stand in peace with you, and in opposition to those who oppose you, until the Day of Judgment.”

The PDP leader used the phrase while expressing solidarity with those mourning Khamenei, a figure revered by many within the Shia community.

Protests In Kashmir, Schools Shut

Amid the tensions, authorities ordered the closure of schools and educational institutions across Kashmir as a precautionary measure. Officials said the move was aimed at ensuring student safety and preventing disruption as security forces maintained heightened vigilance.The developments also sparked political debate after National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi shared a post featuring the slogan associated with the protests.

The post triggered criticism from several quarters on social media, with some accusing the MP of making a provocative statement during a sensitive moment.