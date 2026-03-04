Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaMehbooba Mufti Quotes Shia Slogan, Burns Netanyahu's Poster During Protest In Kashmir-Watch

Mehbooba Mufti Quotes Shia Slogan, Burns Netanyahu's Poster During Protest In Kashmir-Watch

Mehbooba Mufti drew attention after invoking the slogan: “I stand in peace with those who stand in peace with you, and in opposition to those who oppose you, until the Day of Judgment.”

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti sparked sharp reactions in Kashmir after sharing a message expressing solidarity with Iran following reports of the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Mufti invoked a well-known Shia slogan and publicly condemned Israel’s leadership, even setting a poster of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on fire during a protest. The developments came amid demonstrations in parts of the Valley and heightened security measures, with authorities shutting schools and closely monitoring the situation as political responses and public protests continued to unfold.

Mehbooba Mufti Burns Netanyahu Poster

Mehbooba Mufti drew attention after invoking the slogan: “I stand in peace with those who stand in peace with you, and in opposition to those who oppose you, until the Day of Judgment.”

The PDP leader used the phrase while expressing solidarity with those mourning Khamenei, a figure revered by many within the Shia community.

Protests In Kashmir, Schools Shut

Amid the tensions, authorities ordered the closure of schools and educational institutions across Kashmir as a precautionary measure. Officials said the move was aimed at ensuring student safety and preventing disruption as security forces maintained heightened vigilance.The developments also sparked political debate after National Conference MP Ruhullah Mehdi shared a post featuring the slogan associated with the protests.

The post triggered criticism from several quarters on social media, with some accusing the MP of making a provocative statement during a sensitive moment.

Related Video

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mehbooba Mufti Kashmir Protest Khamenei
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Mehbooba Mufti Quotes Shia Slogan, Burns Netanyahu's Poster During Protest In Kashmir-Watch
Mehbooba Mufti Quotes Shia Slogan, Burns Netanyahu's Poster During Protest In Kashmir-Watch
India
Israel-Iran Conflict Disrupts Flights: IndiGo, Air India, And SpiceJet Face Capacity And Profit Hit
Airspace Closures, Rising Jet Fuel Costs: How The Middle East Crisis Could Hit IndiGo And SpiceJet
India
Finland's President Alexander Snubb Begins 4-Day Visit Day To India To Boost Trade,Tech Ties
Finland's President Alexander Snubb Begins 4-Day Visit Day To India To Boost Trade,Tech Ties
India
Are Liquor Shops Open Today On Holi 2026? Check Delhi’s Dry Day List For March
Are Liquor Shops Open Today On Holi 2026? Check Delhi’s Dry Day List For March
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget