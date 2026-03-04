Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsFact Check: Has Netanyahu Fled To Berlin? Where Is The Israeli PM Amid Escalating Iranian Strikes

Fact Check: Has Netanyahu Fled To Berlin? Where Is The Israeli PM Amid Escalating Iranian Strikes

The rumour spread rapidly across social media platforms. Several pro-Palestinian influencers on Instagram posted reels claiming Netanyahu had fled to Germany amid fears of Iranian retaliation.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 05:31 PM (IST)

Rumours circulating widely on social media claim that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fled to Berlin as tensions with Iran escalate. The speculation emerged after flight-tracking data showed Israel’s official government aircraft landing in the German capital. The claim quickly gained traction across platforms such as Instagram and X, with several influencers sharing videos suggesting the Israeli leader had left the country. However, verified reports and official updates contradict the viral narrative, indicating that the aircraft was moved for security reasons and that Netanyahu has remained in Israel.

What Sparked The Rumours

The speculation began after Israel’s official government aircraft-commonly known as the “Wing of Zion” - was tracked flying from Israel to Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport.

Because the aircraft is typically used to transport the Israeli prime minister and president, social media users quickly assumed that Netanyahu might have been on board. Screenshots from flight-tracking websites soon began circulating online, fuelling claims that the Israeli leader had quietly left the country.

These posts attracted thousands of views and shares, further amplifying the narrative that the Israeli prime minister had left Israel during a period of heightened military tensions.

Where Netanyahu Actually Is

Evidence from official updates contradicts the rumour that Netanyahu fled the country.

Photos released by the Israeli Prime Minister’s office showed him attending a security meeting in Tel Aviv alongside senior defence officials as the situation unfolded.

Additional footage also showed Netanyahu visiting locations in Israel that were affected by Iranian missile strikes.

These updates suggest the Israeli leader remained in the country while overseeing the government’s response to the escalating conflict.

Verdict

There is no credible evidence to support the claim that Netanyahu fled to Berlin. The speculation appears to have originated from flight-tracking data showing the Israeli government aircraft landing in Germany. However, reports indicate the plane was moved there as a precautionary security measure. Verified updates from Israeli authorities show that Netanyahu has continued to operate from within Israel while coordinating the country’s response to the ongoing crisis.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 05:31 PM (IST)
