Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPakistan Troops Flee From Torkham As Afghan Forces Advance On Day 7

Pakistan Troops Flee From Torkham As Afghan Forces Advance On Day 7

Tensions escalated sharply in the Nangarhar–Khyber sector after Afghan forces crossed the disputed Durand Line in the early hours yesterday.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 04 Mar 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

On the seventh consecutive day of the Pakistan–Afghanistan war, Pakistan’s military presence at the strategically vital Torkham crossing has suffered a major setback, with Afghan forces pushing Islamabad’s troops into a visible retreat.

Tensions escalated sharply in the Nangarhar–Khyber sector after Afghan forces crossed the disputed Durand Line in the early hours yesterday. Visuals accessed by ABP News show coordinated strikes targeting seven Pakistani military posts, which were subsequently destroyed. Casualties were reported among Pakistani troops deployed at forward positions, a serious blow to Pakistan’s border defences.

Reinforcements And Consolidation

Following the initial offensive, Afghanistan moved swiftly to consolidate its gains. Special units from the 205 Al-Badr Corps were deployed towards the Torkham axis today, reinforcing Afghan dominance over the sector.


Pakistan Troops Flee From Torkham As Afghan Forces Advance On Day 7

These units systematically dismantled Pakistani posts positioned on elevated terrain overlooking the border gate, positions that once gave Pakistan a tactical edge.

Artillery Fire And Frontline Losses

By mid-morning, Afghan artillery and rocket launchers were pounding Pakistani military infrastructure in the Landi Kotal sector near Torkham. At approximately 10:30 am, an Afghan sniper eliminated a Pakistani soldier stationed near the Torkham gate, underscoring the vulnerability of Pakistan’s frontline deployment.


Pakistan Troops Flee From Torkham As Afghan Forces Advance On Day 7

Ground visuals further reveal more than 100 heavily armed Afghan soldiers firmly positioned near the Torkham gate, maintaining forward control. In contrast, Pakistani forces, once heavily concentrated at this economically critical crossing, have reportedly retreated nearly six kilometres from the main gate area over the past week, signalling a loss of ground and morale.

Strategic And Economic Implications

Torkham is one of the most crucial trade arteries between Afghanistan and Pakistan, facilitating large-scale commercial and transit movement. Pakistan’s withdrawal from such a strategically sensitive location not only weakens its military posture but also exposes the fragility of its frontier management along a historically volatile stretch of the border.


Pakistan Troops Flee From Torkham As Afghan Forces Advance On Day 7

As Afghan forces consolidate their position, Islamabad faces mounting pressure, both militarily and symbolically, on a frontier it has long claimed to control.

Related Video

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 04 Mar 2026 05:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Afghanistan Pakistan Troops Flee From Torkham Afghan Forces Advance
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Troops Flee From Torkham As Afghan Forces Advance On Day 7
Pakistan Troops Flee From Torkham As Afghan Forces Advance On Day 7
World
Iran-Israel War Live Updates: Qatar Says 10 Drones, Two Missiles From Iran Intercepted
Iran-Israel War Live Updates: Qatar Says 10 Drones, Two Missiles From Iran Intercepted
World
‘Indian Nationals Are Welcome’: Israel Denies Shelter Discrimination Reports Deeming Them 'FAKE'
‘Indian Nationals Are Welcome’: Israel Denies Shelter Discrimination Reports Deeming Them 'FAKE'
World
Khamenei Funeral: Tehran Announces When & Where The Ceremony Will Take Place
Khamenei Funeral: Tehran Announces When & Where The Ceremony Will Take Place
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Israel Intensifies Strikes on Iran’s Missile Launchers
Breaking News: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Media Alongside Canadian PM
Breaking News: Iran Continues Missile Attacks on Israeli Cities, Gulf Region Also Targeted
Breaking News: Protests Erupt in Srinagar, Police Use Tear Gas
Middle East Conflict Alert: Iran Strikes U.S. Bases and Israel with Missiles, Video Shows Extensive Military Arsenal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget