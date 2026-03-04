Pakistan Troops Flee From Torkham As Afghan Forces Advance On Day 7

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





On the seventh consecutive day of the Pakistan–Afghanistan war, Pakistan’s military presence at the strategically vital Torkham crossing has suffered a major setback, with Afghan forces pushing Islamabad’s troops into a visible retreat.

Tensions escalated sharply in the Nangarhar–Khyber sector after Afghan forces crossed the disputed Durand Line in the early hours yesterday. Visuals accessed by ABP News show coordinated strikes targeting seven Pakistani military posts, which were subsequently destroyed. Casualties were reported among Pakistani troops deployed at forward positions, a serious blow to Pakistan’s border defences.

Reinforcements And Consolidation

Following the initial offensive, Afghanistan moved swiftly to consolidate its gains. Special units from the 205 Al-Badr Corps were deployed towards the Torkham axis today, reinforcing Afghan dominance over the sector.





These units systematically dismantled Pakistani posts positioned on elevated terrain overlooking the border gate, positions that once gave Pakistan a tactical edge.

Artillery Fire And Frontline Losses

By mid-morning, Afghan artillery and rocket launchers were pounding Pakistani military infrastructure in the Landi Kotal sector near Torkham. At approximately 10:30 am, an Afghan sniper eliminated a Pakistani soldier stationed near the Torkham gate, underscoring the vulnerability of Pakistan’s frontline deployment.





Ground visuals further reveal more than 100 heavily armed Afghan soldiers firmly positioned near the Torkham gate, maintaining forward control. In contrast, Pakistani forces, once heavily concentrated at this economically critical crossing, have reportedly retreated nearly six kilometres from the main gate area over the past week, signalling a loss of ground and morale.

Strategic And Economic Implications

Torkham is one of the most crucial trade arteries between Afghanistan and Pakistan, facilitating large-scale commercial and transit movement. Pakistan’s withdrawal from such a strategically sensitive location not only weakens its military posture but also exposes the fragility of its frontier management along a historically volatile stretch of the border.





As Afghan forces consolidate their position, Islamabad faces mounting pressure, both militarily and symbolically, on a frontier it has long claimed to control.