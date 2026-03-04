SA vs NZ LIVE Score, T20 WC Semi-Final: New Zealand Wins Toss At Eden Gardens!

T20 World Cup Semi-Finals: The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 has entered its decisive phase, with the opening semi-final set to begin in a matter of hours. Unbeaten so far in the competition, Aiden Markram’s South Africa will square off against Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in what promises to be a gripping contest. The high-stakes encounter will unfold at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, a venue renowned for its electric atmosphere and rich cricketing history. With both sides packed with match-winners and momentum on their side, anticipation is building for an enthralling evening of T20 action.

As the race for a maiden T20 World Cup crown intensifies, neither team can afford a misstep. A place in the final is on the line, and only one will move a step closer to lifting the trophy, adding further drama to an already compelling tournament.

South Africa vs New Zealand: Head-To-Head Record

The T20 International rivalry between New Zealand national cricket team and South Africa national cricket team began in 2005, when the two sides first met in the format. The Black Caps claimed victory in that maiden encounter.

Overall, the teams have faced each other 19 times in T20 Internationals. South Africa have had the upper hand historically, winning 12 of those contests.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have secured seven victories.

Recent meetings, however, point to a tighter contest. In the last five T20Is between the two sides, New Zealand hold a slight 3–2 edge. The recent trend suggests momentum may favour the Black Caps heading into the semi-final.

SA vs NZ: T20 World Cup Full Squads

South Africa - Aiden Markram (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs

New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (C), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie