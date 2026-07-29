Gen Z Farmers' Protest Reaches Bhopal, Protesters March Towards CM Residence

Farmers continued their protest in Madhya Pradesh's capital, Bhopal, on Wednesday as the Kisan Kranti Padyatra reached the city. The protesting farmers are now set to march towards the Chief Minister's residence, demanding 100 per cent procurement of moong (green gram) and improvements in the fertiliser distribution system.

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According to reports, Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana held talks with the farmers late Tuesday night in an attempt to persuade them to end the protest. However, the discussions failed to yield any breakthrough. Farmers, who have been camping overnight at the protest site, said they would continue their agitation until all their demands are accepted and warned that the movement would intensify. They are scheduled to march to the Chief Minister's residence later on Wednesday.

The protesters claimed they come from the region represented by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan but expressed disappointment with him as well. They alleged that while both the Centre and the state government continue to blame each other, farmers are bearing the losses.

According to the farmers, the government encouraged increased cultivation of moong but is now reluctant to procure the crop. They claimed farmers are suffering losses of Rs 10,000-12,000 per acre, leaving them with no option but to protest.

Young, Gen Z Farmers Leading Agitation

The protesters said this movement is largely being led by young and Gen Z farmers rather than the traditional image of elderly farmers wearing turbans.

They asserted that the government had already witnessed the strength of young protesters in Delhi and warned that they were prepared to demonstrate the same resolve in Bhopal if required.

Before reaching Bhopal, the farmers had been staging protests at district headquarters for the past 25 days. They alleged that neither the local administration nor state ministers took their grievances seriously.

Most of the protesters currently in Bhopal are from Narmadapuram and around 12 neighbouring districts, particularly those located along the Narmada River.

Eight Demands Raised, Two Key Issues Highlighted

Farmer leaders said they have submitted eight demands to the government, but identified two as their primary concerns during talks with officials.

The key demands are procurement of 100 per cent of the moong crop and abolition of the token-based system for fertiliser distribution. Meanwhile, authorities have also announced a holiday for several schools in Bhopal in view of the protest and the expected march.