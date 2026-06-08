Rebel TMC MPs Meet Bengal CM Suvendu, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav Amid Split Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Several Trinamool Congress leaders met Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Former MP Sukhendu Roy resigned, citing widespread party corruption.

Roy also criticized party's handling of RG Kar hospital case.

TMC faces internal dissent over Leader of Opposition choice.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) faced fresh political turbulence on Monday as several leaders associated with the party were seen at the residence of Union Minister Bhupender Yadav in Delhi, coinciding with an INDIA bloc meeting attended by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was also present during the meeting.

Former Rajya Sabha member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who resigned from the TMC earlier today, was among those present. Others seen in the meeting included Prasun Banerjee, Jagdish Basunia, Kali Pada Soren, Arup Chakraborty, Abu Taher, Asit Mal, Dr Sharmila Sarkar and Khalilur Rahman.

The development came as Banerjee participated in the INDIA bloc meeting at the Constitution Club in Delhi alongside several opposition leaders.

There was no immediate official statement from either the TMC or the BJP regarding the purpose of the meeting. It also remained unclear whether those present were attending in any official party capacity.

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Sukhendu Shekhar Ray Quits Party, Resigns From Rajya Sabha

Veteran Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Ray resigned from the party and stepped down from the Upper House.

Ray's resignation came hours before an INDIA bloc meeting attended by TMC chief Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, adding to concerns over growing unrest within the party.

The development follows an unprecedented revolt within the TMC legislature wing in West Bengal, where 58 party MLAs reportedly backed Ritabrata Banerjee for the post of Leader of the Opposition instead of the party's official nominee, Shovandeb Chattopadhyay.

Ray Cites Corruption, RG Kar Case

Announcing his resignation in Delhi, Ray said corruption had become widespread in both governance and the party organisation, while public anger against the former TMC administration had reached alarming levels.

The veteran parliamentarian also renewed his criticism of the party's handling of the RG Kar hospital rape-murder case, an issue on which he had publicly differed with the leadership.

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"I had publicly spoken out on the RG Kar hospital issue. Since then, I was increasingly isolated within the party. My only fault was that I demanded an internal inquiry against certain police officers because I believed they had a major role in destruction of evidence," Ray told reporters.

He alleged that attempts were made to shield those responsible and said the controversy became a turning point in his relationship with the party.

"That was the turning point. I realised I would not remain in the party for long," he said.

Ray further claimed that honest voices within the organisation had been sidelined and called for scrutiny of the assets and finances of leaders holding key positions in the party.

"Not everyone in the party is dishonest. But, many sincere people have been sidelined," he said.