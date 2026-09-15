No Cap With Megha Prasad: How India Turned BRICS Divides Into Diplomatic Leverage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India hosted diverse BRICS summit, bridging nations' deep divides.

The summit produced joint declaration despite significant geopolitical disagreements.

India's diplomacy showcases flexible multi-alignment, shaping the global agenda.

The real measure of diplomatic influence is not always the number of alliances a country has. Sometimes, it is the ability to bring countries with deep disagreements into the same room and persuade them to find common ground. That was the significance of the BRICS summit in New Delhi, where India found itself at the centre of a remarkably diverse gathering. Iran and the UAE arrived with differences sharpened by the conflict in West Asia. Egypt and Ethiopia have competing interests linked to the Nile. India and China continue to navigate tensions following their deadly border confrontation. Russia remains engaged in the war in Europe, while Gulf states, Asian powers and emerging economies maintain differing relationships with Washington and Beijing.

Yet the summit produced a joint outcome.

Eleven countries endorsed a 45-page, 140-paragraph New Delhi Declaration dealing with issues ranging from trade and tariffs to terrorism, global governance, payments, technology and international conflicts. The Financial Times described the atmosphere as one of “rare unity.”

The outcome highlighted a broader change in India's diplomatic role. New Delhi was not simply hosting countries with competing interests. It was helping them find enough common ground to keep negotiations moving.

India Bridges Deep Divides

One of the clearest examples came from the relationship between Iran and the UAE.

Their differences had previously proved difficult enough to prevent BRICS foreign ministers meeting in Delhi from reaching a joint statement. Ahead of the summit, Indian negotiators reportedly spent nearly 100 hours working through the disagreements.

The diplomatic effort involved interventions at senior levels, while China and Russia also assisted the process. Egypt and Brazil provided support as negotiations continued.

The process eventually created space for Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed to meet in New Delhi.

The significance was not that Tehran and Abu Dhabi suddenly resolved their differences. Instead, they found sufficient political space to engage while their disagreements remained.

That approach reflects a more practical form of diplomacy, where managing differences becomes as important as resolving them.

Strategic Autonomy Evolves

India's approach also reflects the changing meaning of strategic autonomy.

For years, the concept was sometimes interpreted in Western capitals as India's reluctance to choose sides or commit itself to a particular geopolitical camp. But growing tensions, economic pressure and conflicts involving major powers have made strategic hedging increasingly attractive to other countries as well.

Chatham House has noted that states are increasingly adopting approaches resembling the strategic hedging India has followed for decades.

India's relationships illustrate this strategy. Washington remains a major partner, while Moscow continues to have strategic importance. China is simultaneously a competitor and a country too consequential to ignore. The Gulf remains vital because of India's energy, trade and diaspora interests, while Europe and Japan are important economic and strategic partners.

At the same time, India has sought a greater role in shaping the priorities of the Global South.

The result is not conventional neutrality. It is flexibility.

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Modi-Xi Meeting Matters

That flexibility was particularly visible in the return of Chinese President Xi Jinping to India after nearly seven years.

The meeting between Xi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not erase the military tensions, the Galwan clash or the broader strategic competition between the two countries. Nor was it necessarily a signal of a fundamental reset.

Its importance lay elsewhere.

Both sides emphasised managing differences, stabilising bilateral ties and ensuring disagreements did not turn into an irreversible breakdown in relations.

For New Delhi, maintaining communication with Beijing is part of managing the risks associated with competition between two major Asian powers.

A major power cannot restrict its diplomatic engagement to countries with which it shares identical interests. It needs channels across competing centres of influence.

Delhi Shapes BRICS Agenda

India applied the same thinking to BRICS.

While Russia and China have often favoured a more explicitly geopolitical role for the grouping, New Delhi has sought to expand BRICS' influence without transforming it into an overtly anti-Western platform.

That approach was reflected in the summit's economic discussions.

The declaration criticised unilateral tariffs and economic coercion, but the meeting did not result in a dramatic push for a common BRICS currency. Instead, India backed measures such as greater use of national currencies, improved cross-border payment systems, reduced transaction costs and stronger financial resilience.

The strategy reflects India's broader preference for diversification without severing existing relationships.

India Puts Its Priorities In Text

The summit also provided India an opportunity to ensure that its own concerns found space in the final declaration.

The document strongly condemned the April 2025 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated opposition to terrorism irrespective of its motive or origin.

It also recorded support from China and Russia for India and Brazil to have a larger role in the United Nations, including the Security Council.

That meant India's role went beyond arranging the summit and facilitating negotiations. New Delhi helped shape the language of the final document while ensuring that issues important to its foreign policy were reflected in the outcome.

An analysis in the South China Morning Post had argued before the summit that India's success would not necessarily be measured by replacing the West or strengthening China's position. Instead, the objective would be to leave BRICS with greater strategic choices and leverage.

The summit outcome broadly fits that approach.

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From Multi-Alignment To Influence

India's foreign policy has evolved from the era of non-alignment towards multi-alignment, and increasingly towards agenda-setting.

The objective is no longer simply to avoid becoming trapped between competing powers. It is to remain relevant to several of them simultaneously.

That requires maintaining close ties with Washington without becoming dependent on it, sustaining relations with Moscow without becoming isolated from Europe, competing with Beijing without shutting down diplomatic channels, and maintaining partnerships in the Gulf while retaining engagement with Tehran.

Few countries can sustain such a broad network of relationships.

Fewer can bring many of those competing interests together around a single table and help produce a negotiated outcome.

The BRICS summit therefore offered a wider lesson about India's emerging position in global affairs. In an international system increasingly organised around competing blocs, New Delhi is seeking something more flexible than membership in any single camp.

It is building strategic relevance across them.

The question facing global diplomacy has traditionally been: Which side are you on?

India's growing influence suggests another question may be equally important: How much does it matter that India is in the room?

At the New Delhi summit, India demonstrated that its influence increasingly lies not only in participating in the global conversation, but also in helping determine who participates, what issues are discussed and how much agreement can be achieved.