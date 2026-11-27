Two young men died of electrocution in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur district in the early hours of Friday while putting up a digital banner to mark the birthday of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin. A third person sustained injuries in the incident. The accident occurred at Vaniyanchathiram village, around 50 km west of Chennai, where Velan (23), Veerendhar (22) and Albert (24) were installing the banner, police said.

According to the police, Velan and Veerendhar died on the spot after coming into contact with a live electricity wire. Albert was injured and taken to the Tiruvallur district government hospital for treatment.

Live Wire From Electricity Pole Causes Accident

The three men were reportedly putting up the digital banner along a roadside when a wire connected to a nearby electricity pole came into contact with them, resulting in the electrocution.

A senior officer at the Vengal police station told Hindustan Times that Albert was undergoing treatment at the Tiruvallur district government hospital.

The bodies of the two deceased men have been kept at the Tiruvallur Government Hospital for postmortem examinations.

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Police Begin Investigation

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police sources said the deceased were DMK members and relatives of local party functionaries. The party had not issued an immediate response to the incident.

The investigation is expected to establish how the electrical wire came into contact with the men while they were installing the banner.

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TVK Minister Takes Indirect Swipe At DMK

The incident also drew a political reaction from the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The party's Deputy General Secretary and Minister for Energy Resources and Law, CTR Nirmal Kumar, expressed condolences to the families of the deceased in a social media post.

However, his message also carried an indirect criticism of the DMK. He remarked that two precious lives had been lost merely to prove that a handful of people existed.