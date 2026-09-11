Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi highlighted BRICS' economic strength, outpacing global growth significantly.

Modi stressed secure trade routes, promoting women's business alliance.

India expanded FTAs, strengthening BRICS cooperation across various sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted the growing economic strength of BRICS, saying the grouping’s combined GDP has expanded nearly four-and-a-half-fold over the years, compared with around two-and-a-half-fold growth in global GDP.

Addressing the Leaders’ Session of the BRICS Business Forum, Modi said BRICS nations now account for 50% of the world’s population, 40% of global GDP and more than 25% of global trade.

“While global GDP has grown approximately two-and-a-half-fold over these years, the combined GDP of BRICS nations has expanded nearly four-and-a-half-fold,” Modi said.

“In other words, the economic strength of BRICS has grown at nearly twice the pace of the rest of the world,” he added.

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Modi also said BRICS nations were emerging as key hubs for global innovation and solutions, with new possibilities ranging from grassroots initiatives to frontier technologies taking shape across member countries.

“The growing scale, speed, and optimism of BRICS are clearly evident among us,” he said.

The Prime Minister also noted that the forum, hosted by India, was the largest BRICS Business Forum to date.

'Global Trade Possible Only When ...'

While Adressing Forum, PM Modi said that the global trade is only possible when the sea lanes are secure and supply is open and safe. This statement came amid the US-Iran war where the politics around Strait of Hormuz is getting instense day by day and affecting the trade.

He also pointed out about the BRICS Women’s Business Alliance and said that this is also a key part of the vision. "We want women entrepreneurs to lead our growth story. We are delighted that around 200 women business leaders participated in the meeting of this alliance held in India," he said.

He also said that while trade barriers were rising globally, India was working to build economic bridges by expanding its network of free trade agreements.

India Entered Into FTA With Around 40 Countries

Addressing the Leaders’ Session of the BRICS Business Forum, PM Modi said India had entered into free trade agreements with nearly 40 countries since 2014.

“Our approach remains focused on reducing barriers and expanding opportunities for businesses,” he said.

Modi said that under India’s BRICS presidency, new cooperation networks had been established in areas including agriculture, health, skills and smart grids.

He also highlighted initiatives aimed at connecting startups and micro, small and medium enterprises with markets and finance, including the BRICS Incubator Network, BRICS MSME Portal and BRICS Startup Innovation Fund.

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Modi urged businesses across BRICS countries to leverage these cooperation frameworks to boost the exchange of investment and talent among member nations.