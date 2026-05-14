‘Vilification Campaign’: Delhi HC Begins Contempt Proceedings Against Kejriwal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom High Court initiates criminal contempt against Kejriwal.

AAP leaders Sisodia, Pathak, Singh also face proceedings.

Alleged campaign sought to malign judiciary, influence public.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday initiated criminal contempt proceedings against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in connection with remarks linked to the excise policy case, observing that his conduct fell within the definition of criminal contempt under Section 2(c) of the Contempt of Courts Act. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma also held that similar allegations made by AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Durgesh Pathak and Sanjay Singh attracted contempt proceedings.

The court said attempts were made to run a coordinated digital campaign aimed at maligning the judiciary and influencing public perception during pending proceedings.

Court’s Sharp Observations

During the hearing, Justice Sharma remarked that “a lie spoken a thousand times does not become truth” and stressed that contempt law exists to protect the institution of the judiciary rather than any individual judge.

“The constitutional duty of the court is to ensure the rule of law does not collapse by choosing convenience,” the judge observed, adding that “a judge cannot capitulate”.

The High Court said the issue initially appeared limited to the legality of judicial orders and allegations of possible bias raised through a recusal plea. However, the court later discovered that letters, videos, recordings and other material were allegedly being circulated on social media as part of a broader campaign.

According to the court, even while the matter remained sub judice, parallel narratives targeting the judge and the judiciary were allegedly being spread through digital platforms.

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‘Vilification Campaign’

The court said the proceedings were not triggered by personal grievance but by the need to protect the dignity and independence of the judiciary.

Justice Sharma observed that several respondents and others had made “defamatory, vilifying and contemptuous allegations” against her. The court further stated that the alleged campaign was not directed merely at an individual judge but at the judicial institution itself.

The High Court also noted that some individuals involved carried significant political influence and public reach, enabling them to shape public opinion.

The judge said public confidence formed the foundation of the judiciary and warned that any organised attempt to weaken that trust amounted to an attack on the justice system. Justice Sharma further stated that the order would also be pronounced in Hindi since the contemnors had posted videos and argued the matter in Hindi.

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