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HomeNewsJaishankar Reaffirms India’s Support For Two-State Solution For Palestine At BRICS Meet

Jaishankar Reaffirms India’s Support For Two-State Solution For Palestine At BRICS Meet

India backed a two-state solution for Palestine at the BRICS meet as Jaishankar raised concerns over continuing tensions in West Asia.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 14 May 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
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  • Diplomacy, international law, and civilian protection are crucial.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday reiterated India’s support for a two-state solution to the Palestine issue while raising concerns over the continuing instability in West Asia during the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting. In his national statement, Jaishankar said tensions across the region, threats to maritime traffic and disruptions to energy infrastructure reflected the fragile security situation. He stressed the importance of international cooperation, adherence to international law and protection of civilians, adding that India remained ready to support efforts aimed at de-escalation and restoring stability across conflict-hit regions.

India’s Stand

Speaking on the Israel-Palestine conflict, Jaishankar said India continued to support a two-state solution regarding Palestine.

He noted that continuing tensions in the Gulf region, along with risks to maritime routes and energy infrastructure, highlighted the seriousness of the crisis in West Asia.

“The conflict in West Asia merits particular attention,” Jaishankar said, adding that the broader regional situation remained highly fragile.

The minister also referred to ongoing instability in Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Yemen and Libya, saying these conflicts carried major humanitarian and security implications.

According to Jaishankar, the conflict in Sudan continued to impose a heavy human cost, while Yemen posed both humanitarian concerns and maritime risks. He also underlined the importance of stability in Libya.

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Call For Stability

Jaishankar stressed that peace and stability could not be approached selectively and called for sustained diplomatic engagement to address the crises.

He said it was necessary to uphold international law, protect civilians and avoid targeting public infrastructure during conflicts.

The minister added that India was prepared to contribute constructively towards de-escalation efforts and initiatives focused on restoring regional stability.

Meanwhile, reports from Israel indicated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed the government not to advance a proposed bill seeking to repeal the Oslo Accords.

According to reports, the proposed legislation aimed to prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state and allow settlement expansion in parts of the West Bank. The Oslo Accords, signed in the 1990s between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), had established the Palestinian Authority and granted it administrative control over parts of the West Bank.

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Before You Go

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 05:32 PM (IST)
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JAISHANKAR BRICS Foreign Ministers Meet India On Palestine
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