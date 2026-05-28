UP Govt To Roll Out 110 Electric Buses For Jewar Airport: Yogi Adityanath

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UP plans robust transport ahead of Jewar Airport, starting with 110 electric buses.

Chief Minister stresses timely execution for infrastructure, investment projects.

EV charging stations expanding, expressways speeding up land acquisition.

Industrial hubs, parks, and specialized projects receive focused attention.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to strengthen transport infrastructure ahead of the proposed launch of operations at Jewar International Airport, with 110 electric buses set to be introduced in the first phase for passenger connectivity. Chairing the fourth meeting of the State Transformation Commission on Wednesday, the Chief Minister reviewed multiple infrastructure and investment projects, stressing that delays in execution would not be tolerated.

“The public transport system should be fully strengthened before the proposed flight operations beginning from June 15,” the Chief Minister said while reviewing plans for operating 500 electric buses across Noida, Greater Noida and the YEIDA region.

Electric Mobility Push Around Jewar Airport

The state government is positioning electric mobility as a key component of the transport network linked to Noida International Airport.

Officials informed the meeting that nearly 15.5 lakh electric vehicles are currently registered across Uttar Pradesh. The state has set a target of establishing 10,000 EV charging stations by 2030, out of which approximately 2,500 are already operational.

The Chief Minister also directed authorities to accelerate expansion of charging infrastructure to support the growing EV ecosystem.

The upcoming Jewar airport is expected to become a major economic and logistics hub for north India, with the government aiming to build seamless connectivity before commercial flight operations begin.

Expressway Projects To Boost Investment And Jobs

Reviewing major expressway developments, Yogi Adityanath said improved road connectivity would provide fresh momentum to industrial growth, investment and employment generation.

“Better connectivity would provide fresh momentum to industrial development, investment and employment generation,” he said during the meeting.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to speed up land acquisition and exchange processes linked to key projects, including the Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link Expressway, Jewar Link Expressway and Jhansi Link Expressway.

Officials informed the meeting that nearly 55 percent of the required land has already been acquired for the Farrukhabad Link Expressway. The Chief Minister directed that land acquisition for the remaining key projects be completed by the end of June.

The government also confirmed that the alignment for the Meerut-Haridwar Expressway has been approved and preparations for land acquisition are currently underway.

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Focus On Industrial And Logistics Infrastructure

The meeting also reviewed progress on logistics hubs, industrial parks and investment-related infrastructure projects across the state.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that possession has already been secured for 301 hectares out of the required 323 hectares for the proposed Multi Modal Logistic Hub. The deadline for tender submissions to select a developer has now been extended until July 6, 2026.

Similarly, 144 hectares of land have been made available for the Multi Modal Transport Hub, while acquisition of the remaining area is continuing.

The Chief Minister directed officials to simplify building approval procedures for industrial development authorities, saying the process must become “simpler, more transparent and time-bound.”

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Seed Park, Textile Park And Defence Corridor Reviewed

Yogi Adityanath also reviewed progress on the proposed Seed Park and Textile Park projects in Lucknow, asking officials to accelerate implementation by integrating them with agricultural and industrial development plans.

“These projects should be rapidly advanced by linking them with the state’s agricultural and industrial development,” he said.

Officials informed the meeting that discussions had already been held with international institutions and major seed companies regarding the Seed Park proposal.

The Chief Minister additionally reviewed projects under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor initiative. Officials stated that Icons Hindustan Aerospace and Defence Systems Private Limited has proposed an investment of ₹125 crore in the Aligarh Defence Node, with further approval processes currently underway.

CM Orders Special Monitoring Cell

The meeting also covered projects linked to the Agriculture Export Hub near Jewar International Airport and the Aqua Bridge project in Unnao, both aimed at strengthening export-oriented infrastructure for agriculture and fisheries.

Yogi Adityanath directed officials to prioritise all projects included under ‘CM Samiksha’ and ordered the formation of a dedicated monitoring cell within the Chief Minister’s Office to track progress regularly.

He also stressed the need to strengthen schemes promoting self-employment and entrepreneurship among youth while pushing for rapid development of modern urban infrastructure under the Urban Challenge Fund.