CM Rekha Gupta Announces Two-Day Weekly Work From Home For Govt Offices

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi offices to adopt two-day work-from-home weekly policy.

Fuel allocations reduced by 20%, convoys downsized for officials.

Incentives offered for public transport use, weekly 'No Vehicle Day'.

The Delhi government on Thursday unveiled a series of measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption and easing pressure on public infrastructure, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to maintain economic stability. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said all Delhi government offices will implement a work-from-home system for two days every week. The administration is also encouraging wider use of public transport, virtual meetings and fuel conservation across departments. The measures include a reduction in fuel allocations for officials, a weekly “No Vehicle Day”, and incentives for employees opting for public transport instead of official vehicles.

Fuel Cuts

CM Rekha Gupta said fuel allocations for government officials would be reduced by 20 per cent. The cut will apply to officers currently receiving between 200 and 250 litres of petrol or diesel every month.

The Delhi government has also reduced the size of convoys used by ministers and senior officials as part of its wider fuel-saving initiative.

Officials who are entitled to vehicle allowances will receive a 10 per cent increment if they choose to use public transport instead of official vehicles, the Chief Minister said.

Public Transport Push

The government announced that one day every week will be observed as “No Vehicle Day” to encourage people to shift towards public transport. Citizens have also been specifically urged to use the Delhi Metro on Mondays to help reduce fuel consumption and road congestion.

Gupta said bus routes across the capital would be redesigned to improve connectivity and ensure more residents can rely on public transport for daily travel.

The administration is also planning to move nearly 50 per cent of official meetings online. In addition, the government has appealed to courts to conduct more virtual hearings wherever possible.

The Chief Minister further said no major government events would be organised over the next three months. A special travel management plan will also be prepared to ensure tourists visiting Delhi do not face inconvenience during the implementation of the new measures.