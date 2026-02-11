Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNews‘Deeply Shocked’: PM Modi Extends Condolences After Canada School Shooting Claims 10 Lives

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the shooting took place at a school in British Columbia on Wednesday. Police confirmed that ten people, including the suspect, were killed.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound shock over the deadly school shooting in Canada’s British Columbia, which left ten people dead, including the attacker, and at least 25 others injured. In a message posted on social media, PM Modi described the incident as “horrendous” and extended heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured, affirming that India stands in solidarity with the Canadian people in this moment of profound grief.

PM Modi Reacts

In his statement, PM Modi conveyed deep sorrow at the loss of innocent lives in what has been described as a devastating act of violence. Acknowledging the anguish faced by bereaved families, he offered prayers and support on behalf of the people of India.

The Prime Minister’s message underscored the shared sense of mourning that tragedies of this scale evoke across borders. By reaffirming India’s solidarity with Canada, Mr Modi highlighted the importance of unity and compassion in the face of such senseless acts.

Toll Mounts

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the shooting took place at a school in British Columbia on Wednesday. Police confirmed that ten people, including the suspect, were killed, while at least 25 others sustained injuries.

In an earlier public alert, the suspect was identified as a woman wearing a dress with brown hair. Authorities later confirmed that she was found dead within the school premises, with what is believed to be a self-inflicted injury. Investigations remain ongoing as officials work to piece together the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The incident has left the local community reeling and reignited conversations around safety and security in educational institutions. As Canada grapples with the aftermath, messages of support from leaders around the world continue to pour in.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
