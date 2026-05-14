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HomeNewsIndia'6 Months Jail': West Bengal Tightens Animal Slaughter Rules, Makes Veterinary Fitness Certificate Mandatory

'6 Months Jail': West Bengal Tightens Animal Slaughter Rules, Makes Veterinary Fitness Certificate Mandatory

West Bengal has made veterinary fitness certificates mandatory before cattle slaughter, tightening rules and penalties statewide.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 14 May 2026 09:37 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • New rules mandate fitness certificates for all cattle slaughter.
  • Animals must be over 14 or permanently disabled.
  • Slaughter restricted to approved facilities, not public spaces.
  • Violators face jail time, fines, and immediate arrest.

The West Bengal government has introduced stricter regulations governing animal slaughter, making it mandatory for individuals to secure an official fitness certificate before cattle or buffaloes can be slaughtered anywhere in the state. The fresh directive applies to cows, bulls, bullocks, calves, buffaloes, buffalo calves, and castrated buffaloes. Authorities said the move is aimed at strengthening enforcement against illegal slaughter and tightening oversight of cattle trade operations.

New Certification Rules For Slaughter

Under the revised norms, no cattle may be slaughtered unless officials certify that the animal is fit for slaughter under conditions laid down by the state administration. The order states that slaughter will only be permitted if the animal is over 14 years old and no longer capable of being used for agricultural work or breeding purposes, as per a report on NDTV. Certification may also be granted if the animal has become permanently disabled because of age, injury, deformity, or an incurable disease.

The approval process requires joint authorization from the Chairman of a Municipality or the Sabhapati of a Panchayat Samiti along with a government veterinary surgeon. Officials issuing the certificate must record their reasons in writing.

If an application is rejected, the individual concerned can challenge the decision before the state government within 15 days.

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Slaughter Limited To Approved Facilities

The notification further specifies that slaughtered animals may only be processed at officially approved slaughterhouses run by municipalities or at facilities designated by local civic bodies. The government has explicitly prohibited slaughter in public or open spaces, reinforcing earlier restrictions intended to regulate animal trade and meat processing operations.

Officials emphasized that permission will only be granted when both the civic authority and the veterinary surgeon agree that the animal satisfies the legal criteria.

Jail Term & Fine For Violations

The state administration has also outlined penalties for anyone violating the directive. Offenders may face imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of as much as Rs 1,000, or both. Authorities classified all offences under the order as cognizable, enabling police to take immediate action without requiring prior approval from a court.

The directive comes amid continuing political and administrative focus on illegal cattle slaughter, smuggling networks, and unauthorized cattle markets in the state.

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Crackdown On Illegal Trade & Slaughterhouses

The notification follows previous instructions issued to law enforcement agencies directing them to adopt a zero-tolerance approach toward unlawful cattle slaughter and cattle smuggling operations.

State authorities reiterated that action would continue against illegal slaughterhouses, unauthorized cattle markets, and other unlawful activities linked to the trade. The government also stated that only licensed and legally compliant businesses involved in cattle trading and related activities would be permitted to operate without disruption.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What new regulations apply to animal slaughter in West Bengal?

Individuals must obtain an official fitness certificate for cattle or buffaloes before slaughter. This applies to cows, bulls, calves, and buffaloes of all ages.

Under what conditions can an animal be certified for slaughter?

Animals must be over 14 years old and unfit for agricultural work or breeding. Certification is also possible for permanently disabled animals or those with incurable diseases.

Who authorizes the fitness certificate for slaughter?

Authorization requires joint approval from the Chairman of a Municipality or Sabhapati of a Panchayat Samiti, along with a government veterinary surgeon.

Where can animals be slaughtered according to the new rules?

Slaughter is only permitted at officially approved slaughterhouses run by municipalities or designated facilities. Slaughter in public or open spaces is prohibited.

What are the penalties for violating these slaughter regulations?

Violators can face imprisonment up to six months, a fine of ₹1,000, or both. Offences are cognizable, allowing immediate police action.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 09:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cow Slaughter WEst Bengal Animal Slaughter Rules
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