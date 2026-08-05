Top 10 | ABP LIVE Evening Bulletin: Top News Headlines from 5 August 2026 - Evening

ABP News bring you the top 10 headlines at Prime Time today. Read today’s round up of all important news updates from India and around the World here.

Here are the top news and stories in entertainment, sports, technology, gadgets genre from 5 August 2026"

Zuckerberg Apologises Over PM Modi Post Removal, Meta Admits Platform Lapses: Sources Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised over the temporary removal of PM Modi's Facebook post as the company admitted lapses on CSAM and deepfakes, sources said. Read More Government Seeks Support For Delimitation Bill; Rahul Gandhi Says 'No', Sets Condition Union Minister Kiren Rijiju met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as both sides explored ways to end Parliament's deadlock and restore normal proceedings. Read More 'You Did Nothing Wrong': Rahul Gandhi Backs Students Over Parliament March Crackdown During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi said he had met young protesters from different states and congratulated them for maintaining peace during the agitation. Read More Russian Missile Strikes On Kyiv Kill 17 As Zelenskyy Urges More Air Defence Support At least 17 were killed as explosions rocked Kyiv and surrounding region overnight. Russian missiles tore through residential buildings and warehouses, part of an intensifying campaign against Ukraine's capital. Read More ‘Cousin’s Spine Injured, Eardrum Torn’: Khushal Tanwar Slams Air India For Downplaying Phuket-Delhi Flight Scare Air India Phuket-Delhi AI2379 flight scare: Around 14 people, including 10 passengers and four crew members, were injured in mid-flight turbulence. Read More Brother Of Real-Life 'Dhurandhar' Gangster Uzair Baloch Shot In Karachi's Lyari Brother of imprisoned Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, whose story inspired a character in Dhurandhar, was critically injured after a targeted shooting in Karachi's Lyari. Police are investigating. Read More Khalin Joshi Opens Up Seven-Shot Lead After Another Brilliant Round At J&K Open 2026 Khalin Joshi extended his lead to seven shots at the J&K Open 2026 after a flawless 66, staying bogey-free on day two at the Royal Springs Golf Course. Read More Khalin Joshi Shoots Stunning 63 To Seize Early Lead At J&K Open 2026 In Srinagar Khalin Joshi fired a superb eight-under 63 to take a two-shot lead after Round 1 of the J&K Open 2026, with Ajeetesh Sandhu and Harman Sachdeva in pursuit. Read More TV Actress Aditi Sharma Lodges FIR Against Husband Abhineet Kaushik, In-Laws Over Domestic Violence Allegations Television actress Aditi Sharma has filed a domestic violence complaint against husband Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik and his family. Mumbai Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Read More Stock Markets Rise After RBI MPC Decision As Sensex Gains Over 150 Points, Nifty Tests 24,700 Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex soared more than 400 points and crossed 78,850, while the NSE Nifty50 stood nearly flat above 24,600, as of 9:15 AM. Read More