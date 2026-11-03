Iran Reports Five Explosions Near Strait Of Hormuz After Trump Signals Possible Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Five explosions rocked Iran's Qeshm Island near Hormuz Strait.

Blasts followed Trump's suggestion of an Iran agreement.

Cause remains unconfirmed; US, Israeli involvement not verified.

IRGC recently claimed downing US reconnaissance drones there.

At least five explosions were heard on Iran's Qeshm Island, near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, on Tuesday, while blasts were also reported in the nearby port city of Bandar Lengeh, Iranian state media said.

The reported explosions came shortly after US President Donald Trump suggested that Washington could be close to reaching an agreement with Tehran, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the conflict. The developments also unfolded on the eve of the US midterm elections.

Iran's official IRNA news agency reported five explosions on Qeshm Island and said residents had spotted two aircraft flying over the area. However, authorities have not yet established the cause of the blasts or confirmed whether they were linked to a military operation.

Explosions And Sirens Reported On Qeshm Island

Several videos circulating on social media platform X purportedly show sirens blaring on Qeshm Island, followed by the sound of loud explosions. However, News18 said it could not independently verify the footage.

Initial reports suggested that an air defence system on the island may have been targeted. However, Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed that any such strike took place.

There has also been no confirmation of American or Israeli involvement in the reported explosions, leaving questions over the circumstances surrounding the incident.

IRGC Claims It Downed American Reconnaissance Drones

The latest developments come after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it had brought down two American MQM-170 reconnaissance drones over the southern part of Qeshm Island.

The IRGC said it had used advanced electronic warfare systems to intercept the aircraft, taking the number of American drones captured by Iran to four.

Iran had also previously claimed that its air defence systems shot down an American MQ-9 drone east of the Strait of Hormuz. The claims have not been independently established.

Trump Signals Possible Settlement With Iran

The explosions were reported shortly after Trump indicated that an agreement with Tehran could be within reach, suggesting that Iran was keen to end the conflict.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President linked falling oil prices to expectations that a war with Iran could be avoided.

"Oil Prices are DROPPING LIKE A ROCK, down almost $10 a Barrel, A RECORD, because people feel that there will not be a War with Iran," Trump wrote.

"Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!" he added.

Trump's remarks came amid continuing uncertainty over the conflict and the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough between Washington and Tehran.