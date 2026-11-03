At least five explosions were heard on Iran's Qeshm Island and in Bandar Lengeh on Tuesday. Iranian state media reported the blasts, but authorities have not yet confirmed their cause.
Iran Reports Five Explosions Near Strait Of Hormuz After Trump Signals Possible Deal
US President Donald Trump signalled that a settlement with Tehran could be possible, saying Iran wanted an agreement and oil prices were falling amid hopes of avoiding war.
- Five explosions rocked Iran's Qeshm Island near Hormuz Strait.
- Blasts followed Trump's suggestion of an Iran agreement.
- Cause remains unconfirmed; US, Israeli involvement not verified.
- IRGC recently claimed downing US reconnaissance drones there.
At least five explosions were heard on Iran's Qeshm Island, near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, on Tuesday, while blasts were also reported in the nearby port city of Bandar Lengeh, Iranian state media said.
The reported explosions came shortly after US President Donald Trump suggested that Washington could be close to reaching an agreement with Tehran, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the conflict. The developments also unfolded on the eve of the US midterm elections.
Iran's official IRNA news agency reported five explosions on Qeshm Island and said residents had spotted two aircraft flying over the area. However, authorities have not yet established the cause of the blasts or confirmed whether they were linked to a military operation.
Explosions And Sirens Reported On Qeshm Island
Several videos circulating on social media platform X purportedly show sirens blaring on Qeshm Island, followed by the sound of loud explosions. However, News18 said it could not independently verify the footage.
Initial reports suggested that an air defence system on the island may have been targeted. However, Iranian authorities have not officially confirmed that any such strike took place.
There has also been no confirmation of American or Israeli involvement in the reported explosions, leaving questions over the circumstances surrounding the incident.
IRGC Claims It Downed American Reconnaissance Drones
The latest developments come after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed that it had brought down two American MQM-170 reconnaissance drones over the southern part of Qeshm Island.
The IRGC said it had used advanced electronic warfare systems to intercept the aircraft, taking the number of American drones captured by Iran to four.
Iran had also previously claimed that its air defence systems shot down an American MQ-9 drone east of the Strait of Hormuz. The claims have not been independently established.
Trump Signals Possible Settlement With Iran
The explosions were reported shortly after Trump indicated that an agreement with Tehran could be within reach, suggesting that Iran was keen to end the conflict.
In a post on Truth Social, the US President linked falling oil prices to expectations that a war with Iran could be avoided.
"Oil Prices are DROPPING LIKE A ROCK, down almost $10 a Barrel, A RECORD, because people feel that there will not be a War with Iran," Trump wrote.
"Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!" he added.
Trump's remarks came amid continuing uncertainty over the conflict and the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough between Washington and Tehran.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened on Iran's Qeshm Island?
Has the cause of the explosions been identified?
No, Iranian authorities have not yet established the cause of the blasts. There has also been no confirmation of American or Israeli involvement in the incident.
What did Iran's IRGC claim regarding drones?
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it recently downed two American MQM-170 reconnaissance drones over southern Qeshm Island. They stated advanced electronic warfare systems were used.
How did US President Trump comment on the situation?
Shortly after the explosions, President Trump suggested an agreement with Tehran could be near. He linked falling oil prices to expectations that a war with Iran could be avoided.
Were there any unconfirmed reports about the explosions?
Yes, initial reports suggested an air defence system on Qeshm Island might have been targeted, but this has not been officially confirmed. Videos on social media purportedly showed sirens and blasts.