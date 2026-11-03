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English NewsNewsWorldUS Embassy Issues Security Alert In Saudi Arabia, Warns Of Potential Houthi Attacks, Flight Disruptions

US Embassy Issues Security Alert In Saudi Arabia, Warns Of Potential Houthi Attacks, Flight Disruptions

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia has warned American citizens of possible airport attacks, urging caution when travelling through airports.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 07:19 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Citizens warned against sharing missile interception images; recent fatal attacks.

The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia has issued a security alert for American citizens, warning of possible attacks on airports, airspace closures and flight disruptions amid escalating tensions involving Iran-backed Houthi forces and the Kingdom.

In its advisory issued on Monday (local time), the embassy said the Houthis had engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and critical infrastructure that had caused civilian casualties and significant travel disruptions.

"The hostilities have the potential to escalate rapidly beyond that immediate area," the embassy warned.

The alert also comes after the US Department of State, on October 23, ordered non-emergency American government employees and their family members to leave Saudi Arabia over safety concerns.

US Embassy Advises Caution At Airports

The embassy said US government employees in Saudi Arabia needed special authorisation from the Chief of Mission to use any airport following recent missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks.

It urged American citizens to exercise extreme caution when travelling through airports and advised them to confirm flight departure details directly with airlines and airport authorities.

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According to the advisory, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh had partially reopened, handling domestic flights and select international services operated by Saudi national carriers.

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam remained operational, although delays and cancellations had been reported.

The embassy said all land border crossings, including the King Fahd Causeway linking Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, were functioning. Highways and roads in and around Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran were also operational.

Warning Against Sharing Images Of Missile Interceptions

The advisory cautioned American citizens against photographing or sharing information about missile and drone interceptions or the locations where they came down.

It said such activity could violate Saudi regulations and expose those responsible to legal consequences.

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Houthis Deny Saudi Coalition's Claim Of Drone Interception

The alert comes amid renewed tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis. On October 31, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree rejected claims by the Saudi-led military coalition that it had intercepted a drone over the Medina region, calling the allegations fabricated.

The latest developments follow a series of reported attacks targeting Saudi oil installations and aviation infrastructure.

A Houthi-claimed attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on October 10 reportedly killed 12 people and injured 309. A subsequent incident at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam last week killed two people, including an Indian national, and left eight others injured.

Frequently Asked Questions

What critical advice has the US Embassy provided to American citizens regarding security?

Citizens should exercise extreme caution at airports and confirm flight details directly with airlines. They are also cautioned against photographing or sharing information about missile/drone interceptions to avoid legal issues.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 03 Nov 2026 07:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia US News United STates Houthis
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