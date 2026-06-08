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HomeSportsFootballKansas City Shooting: 9 Injured Near England's Planned World Cup Base Camp

Kansas City Shooting: 9 Injured Near England's Planned World Cup Base Camp

England squad and support staff were not in the state of Missouri when shooting occurred. The team is currently insulated in Florida, undergoing the final leg of their pre-tournament warm-up schedule.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 09:23 AM (IST)

A mass shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, has left nine people injured just days before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in North America. The early-morning incident has drawn international media attention due to its close geographical proximity to Swope Soccer Village - the designated base camp and training facility for the England national football team.

Local law enforcement officials moved quickly to calm international anxieties, emphasizing that the violent outbreak was completely isolated, purely domestic, and entirely disconnected from the tournament or any visiting athletic delegations.

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The Incident Breakdown

According to statements released by the Kansas City Police Department (KCPD), emergency dispatchers responded to multiple reports of active gunfire around 4:00 AM local time on Saturday, June 6.

Officers arriving at the intersection of East 79th Street and Troost Avenue discovered a large crowd fleeing the scene. Medical personnel initially treated and transported three adult female gunshot victims to nearby hospitals.

Authorities later discovered that an additional six individuals had sustained gunshot wounds during the altercation and had checked themselves into area emergency rooms using private transport.

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Medical Update: KCPD Public Information Officer Alayna Gonzalez and Captain Jake Becchina confirmed that all nine victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to make full recoveries. At this stage, investigators have not taken any suspects into custody.

Proximity to England’s Training Grounds

The location of the shooting sits roughly 4.6 miles - roughly a 10-minute drive - away from Swope Soccer Village, where Thomas Tuchel’s England squad will finalize their tactical work during the opening rounds of the World Cup. The squad's designated luxury hotel is located significantly further away, sitting approximately 15 miles from the crime scene.

Addressing the flurry of global media reports linking the incident to the incoming sporting event, Officer Gonzalez issued an explicit clarification to local and international media outlets:

"This did not occur near a World Cup venue or anything else World Cup-related. This was not near a World Cup venue or base camp."

Where is Team England Right Now?

England squad and support staff were not in the state of Missouri when the shooting occurred. The team is currently insulated in Florida, undergoing the final leg of their pre-tournament warm-up schedule.

On Saturday afternoon, captain Harry Kane led the Three Lions to a hard-fought 1-0 friendly victory over New Zealand in Tampa. England is scheduled to face Costa Rica in Orlando on Wednesday before officially flying into Kansas City on June 13 to open their Group L campaign against Croatia.

Before You Go

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Jun 2026 09:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup 2026 Kansas City Shooting
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