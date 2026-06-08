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HomeCitiesJaipur's Noorani Mosque Demolished, Internet Suspended Across City

Jaipur's Noorani Mosque Demolished, Internet Suspended Across City

The mosque committee, however, disputes this claim, arguing that the land was legally purchased from a housing society in 1981 before construction began.

By : Mohd Moin | Updated at : 08 Jun 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jaipur mosque demolition underway for road-widening project.
  • Extensive security, internet blackout, prohibitory orders in city.
  • Authorities claim mosque illegally built; committee disputes ownership.
  • Shrine, hall, two temples also slated for demolition.

A four-storey mosque in Jaipur's Malviya Nagar area is being demolished by authorities on Monday as part of a road-widening project, with extensive security arrangements put in place across the city.

The demolition of the Noorani Mosque began at around 7 am, with the area effectively turning into a high-security zone. Authorities have deployed a heavy police presence and imposed restrictions in the surrounding locality to prevent any disturbance.

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In anticipation of the demolition, internet services across Jaipur were suspended for 24 hours from midnight. The administration has also enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) throughout the city.

The mosque was locked after the evening prayer on Sunday, and no representatives of the mosque committee were present when demolition work commenced on Monday morning.

The action has drawn criticism from the mosque committee and two Congress MLAs, who questioned the move and alleged that the demolition was being carried out arbitrarily.

Road-Widening Project Behind Demolition

According to officials, the demolition is linked to an ongoing road-expansion project in the area. Several nearby structures had already been removed as part of the same exercise.

Along with the Noorani Mosque, authorities are also expected to demolish a shrine, a satsang hall and two small temples that fall within the project zone.

The mosque, according to its management committee, was constructed in 1981. On Sunday evening, members of the local Muslim community reportedly gathered at a travellers' lodge to offer special prayers seeking protection for the structure.

A security perimeter of nearly half a kilometre has been established around the site, with movement in and out of the area heavily restricted since midnight. Media personnel have also been stopped at a designated point several hundred metres away from the demolition site.

Officials expect the operation to continue until evening. So far, the demolition has proceeded without any reports of violence or unrest.

Dispute Over Land Ownership

The demolition is being carried out by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), which maintains that the mosque was constructed illegally on leased land.

The mosque committee, however, disputes this claim, arguing that the land was legally purchased from a housing society in 1981 before construction began.

Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to spread rumours or disrupt law and order. Social media platforms are being closely monitored, while drone surveillance has been deployed to keep watch over the area.

Officials said the temporary suspension of internet services was intended to prevent misinformation and maintain public order during the demolition exercise.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Noorani Mosque being demolished?

The mosque is being demolished as part of an ongoing road-widening project in Jaipur's Malviya Nagar area. Several other nearby structures had already been removed for the same purpose.

What security measures are in place during the demolition?

Extensive security measures include a heavy police presence, restricted movement, and prohibitory orders under Section 163 BNS. Internet services were also suspended for 24 hours to prevent misinformation.

Is there a dispute regarding the mosque's demolition?

Yes, the mosque committee and two Congress MLAs have criticized the move, alleging arbitrary action. The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) maintains the mosque was constructed illegally on leased land, while the committee claims legal purchase.

Are any other structures being demolished along with the mosque?

Yes, authorities are also expected to demolish a shrine, a satsang hall, and two small temples. These structures also fall within the project zone alongside the Noorani Mosque.

Published at : 08 Jun 2026 09:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Jaipur News Noorani Mosque Jaipur Internet Suspended
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