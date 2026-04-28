Prada Revisits Kolhapuri Design After Milan Show Backlash Over Not Crediting India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prada launches limited-edition sandals inspired by Kolhapuri footwear.

New 'Made in India' sandals crafted by local artisans in Maharashtra.

Prada partners with design institutes for artisan training program.

Critics question high price points versus traditional artisan earnings.

Italian luxury giant Prada has taken a new step in India, launching a limited‑edition line of sandals that echo the country’s traditional Kolhapuri footwear. The move comes nearly a year after the brand faced sharp criticism for allegedly copying the design without credit. Now, Prada says the new sandals are “Made in India” and are being crafted by local artisans in Maharashtra and Karnataka, where Kolhapuri chappals have been made for generations. The pairs are priced at around €750 (about £650 or $881), and the collection is being sold online and in select boutiques worldwide.

Prada's New Launch Kolhapuri Footwear

The sandals are inspired by India’s classic Kolhapuri chappals, which are known for their braided leather straps and open‑toe design. Prada first drew attention when it showed similar braided sandals at Milan Fashion Week in 2025, describing them simply as “leather footwear” and not naming their Indian roots. That sparked a backlash in India, with many accusing the brand of cultural appropriation. In response, Prada later acknowledged that the design “was inspired by traditional Indian footwear made in specific districts in Maharashtra and Karnataka.”





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Prada Made In India

Prada has announced a three-year training programme for artisans from eight Indian districts known for crafting Kolhapuri sandals. Developed in collaboration with two Indian design institutes, the initiative will train 180 artisans through six-month modules. The company also stated that select participants may be given the opportunity to further their training at the Prada Group Academy in Italy.

Lorenzo Bertelli, who oversees Corporate Social Responsibility at Prada, said: “We will combine the original manufacturer’s established skills with our own manufacturing processes.” He added that the goal “is to integrate the capabilities of local artisans with our own techniques.” The brand says about 2,000 pairs of the new sandals will be produced in India under a programme called “Prada Made in India.”

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Still, some critics say the price tag is far beyond what most Indian artisans can ever charge for their own Kolhapuri chappals. One Kolhapur‑based artisan was quoted by the BBC as saying: “Our sandals are sold for just a few hundred rupees, while Prada sells a similar design for thousands of dollars. This is not fair.” On the other hand, supporters say the collaboration could help raise global awareness of the traditional craft and give local makers a valuable platform.

For now, Prada’s new sandals sit at the centre of a larger debate about who really benefits when global brands borrow from local cultures.