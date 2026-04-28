Prada's new limited-edition sandals are inspired by India's traditional Kolhapuri chappals, known for their braided leather straps and open-toe design.
Prada Revisits Kolhapuri Design After Milan Show Backlash Over Not Crediting India
Prada has launched “Made in India” Kolhapuri‑inspired sandals, crafted by local artisans in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The €750 pairs follow past backlash over cultural appropriation.
- Prada launches limited-edition sandals inspired by Kolhapuri footwear.
- New 'Made in India' sandals crafted by local artisans in Maharashtra.
- Prada partners with design institutes for artisan training program.
- Critics question high price points versus traditional artisan earnings.
Italian luxury giant Prada has taken a new step in India, launching a limited‑edition line of sandals that echo the country’s traditional Kolhapuri footwear. The move comes nearly a year after the brand faced sharp criticism for allegedly copying the design without credit. Now, Prada says the new sandals are “Made in India” and are being crafted by local artisans in Maharashtra and Karnataka, where Kolhapuri chappals have been made for generations. The pairs are priced at around €750 (about £650 or $881), and the collection is being sold online and in select boutiques worldwide.
Prada's New Launch Kolhapuri Footwear
The sandals are inspired by India’s classic Kolhapuri chappals, which are known for their braided leather straps and open‑toe design. Prada first drew attention when it showed similar braided sandals at Milan Fashion Week in 2025, describing them simply as “leather footwear” and not naming their Indian roots. That sparked a backlash in India, with many accusing the brand of cultural appropriation. In response, Prada later acknowledged that the design “was inspired by traditional Indian footwear made in specific districts in Maharashtra and Karnataka.”
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Prada Made In India
Lorenzo Bertelli, who oversees Corporate Social Responsibility at Prada, said: “We will combine the original manufacturer’s established skills with our own manufacturing processes.” He added that the goal “is to integrate the capabilities of local artisans with our own techniques.” The brand says about 2,000 pairs of the new sandals will be produced in India under a programme called “Prada Made in India.”
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Still, some critics say the price tag is far beyond what most Indian artisans can ever charge for their own Kolhapuri chappals. One Kolhapur‑based artisan was quoted by the BBC as saying: “Our sandals are sold for just a few hundred rupees, while Prada sells a similar design for thousands of dollars. This is not fair.” On the other hand, supporters say the collaboration could help raise global awareness of the traditional craft and give local makers a valuable platform.
For now, Prada’s new sandals sit at the centre of a larger debate about who really benefits when global brands borrow from local cultures.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Prada's new footwear collection inspired by?
Where are Prada's new Kolhapuri-inspired sandals made?
The new sandals are
What is the price of Prada's new Kolhapuri-inspired sandals?
The new Prada sandals are priced at around €750 (approximately £650 or $881) and are available online and in select boutiques worldwide.
What is Prada doing to support Indian artisans?
Prada has launched a three-year training program for 180 artisans from Kolhapuri sandal-making districts, in collaboration with Indian design institutes.