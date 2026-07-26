Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif And Kareena Kapoor Are Obsessed With Bandanas—Here's Why

Bandanas are enjoying another fashion revival, with celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday styling them in very different ways. While the accessory looks modern on runways and social media, its story stretches back centuries. Its origins lie in India's traditional textile craftsmanship before it travelled across continents through trade. Over time, the simple square of fabric evolved into much more than a style statement. It became a symbol of identity, resistance, empowerment and cultural pride, proving that one of fashion's most popular accessories also carries a remarkable history that deserves attention today.

Bandana Origins

From Indian Craftsmanship To Global Fashion

The bandana traces its roots to India, where artisans created colourful fabrics using the traditional Bandhani tie-and-dye technique. The name is widely believed to come from the Sanskrit word badhnati, meaning "to tie", or from Bandhani itself. According to historians, the familiar paisley-style pattern also reflects the ancient Persian boteh motif, a design linked to life and eternity. During the 18th century, the British East India Company exported these textiles to Europe, where demand grew rapidly before the accessory reached North America and became part of everyday clothing.

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Bandana History

The bandana gradually moved beyond practical use to represent different communities and causes. Cowboys wore it for protection against dust and heat, while African and Afro-descendant women in the Caribbean used headscarves to express cultural identity. In colonial Louisiana, Black women transformed head coverings imposed under the Tignon Laws into symbols of dignity and resilience. During the early 20th century, red bandanas became associated with labour movements in the United States, particularly during the 1921 Battle of Blair Mountain. Rosie the Riveter later made the red polka-dot bandana an enduring image of women's empowerment during World War II.

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Celebrity Bandana Trend

The bandana continued evolving through the Chicano Movement, the LGBTQ+ community's Hanky Code, and later social justice campaigns, where it reflected identity and solidarity. It also became a signature accessory for musicians including Jimi Hendrix, Elvis Presley, Axl Rose, Bruce Springsteen, Willie Nelson, Madonna, Cher, 2Pac, Snoop Dogg, Amy Winehouse and Christina Aguilera. Today, celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor and Ananya Panday have brought the accessory back into mainstream fashion, proving that its appeal extends far beyond changing trends.

Few fashion accessories have travelled as far or carried as many meanings as the bandana. From India's textile heritage to modern celebrity wardrobes, it continues to blend history, culture and personal expression in a way that has kept it relevant for generations.