The bandana originated in India, tracing its roots to the traditional Bandhani tie-and-dye technique. Its name is widely believed to come from the Sanskrit word
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Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif And Kareena Kapoor Are Obsessed With Bandanas—Here's Why
Bandanas are back in celebrity fashion, but their story began in India centuries ago. Discover how the traditional Bandhani textile evolved into a global symbol of identity, resistance, and style, worn by everyone from revolutionaries and musicians to today's biggest fashion icons.
- Bandanas originated in India's traditional Bandhani tie-and-dye craftsmanship.
- This accessory evolved into symbols of identity, resistance, and pride.
- Bandanas represented diverse communities, social movements, and global fashion.
- Celebrities are driving its current mainstream fashion revival, enduring appeal.
Frequently Asked Questions
Where did the bandana originate and how did it get its name?
How did the bandana spread globally from India?
During the 18th century, the British East India Company exported these textiles from India to Europe, where demand grew rapidly. The accessory then reached North America, becoming part of everyday clothing.
What symbolic meanings has the bandana held throughout history?
It has symbolized identity, resistance, empowerment, and cultural pride. Historically, it was used by cowboys for protection, by women for cultural expression, and by labor movements.
Which celebrities are known for styling bandanas today?
Today, celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, Kareena Kapoor, and Ananya Panday are bringing the bandana back into mainstream fashion.
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